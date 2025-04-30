Burning Question: Which 2025 Lions Draft Picks Will Start Week 1?
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made a name for himself drafting players that have made an immediate impact. From offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in his first draft as Lions GM (2021) to cornerback Terrion Arnold a year ago, the list of players is expansive.
It leads to this question: Which picks from Detroit's 2025 draft class will emerge as Week 1 starters?
A quick look at Holmes’ seven-player draft haul leads to a couple of easy answers: first-round pick and Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and second-round selection and Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Both Williams and Ratledge not only are talented enough to start right away, but also will encounter advantageous situations allowing them to get immediate snaps.
For starters, Williams is set to join a Lions defensive linemen room that will be down one starter to begin the season: defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
McNeill tore his ACL toward the end of last season, and is expected to miss some time at the beginning of the upcoming campaign as he continues to recover. Subsequently, there is a strong chance that Williams starts alongside DJ Reader on the interior of the defensive line to kick off the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Ratledge enters an offensive linemen room that is void of one starter after Kevin Zeitler departed Detroit earlier this offseason. Presently, Ratledge has as good of a shot as anybody to succeed Zeitler as the team's starting right guard. The Georgia product could also steal snaps from veteran Graham Glasgow – the Lions’ projected starter at left guard – who struggled mightily a season ago as both a pass-protector and a run-blocker.
Both Williams and Ratledge will be expected to make an immediate impact for a Lions team that will enter 2025 with serious Super Bowl aspirations. And if I were a betting man, I'd predict that each of them will be starters come Week 1 of the regular season.