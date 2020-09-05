Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive RB Jason Huntley
Saturday 2:22 p.m. - Lions waive defensive lineman Frank Herron and running back Jason Huntley.
Saturday - 1:15 p.m - Linebacker Anthony Pittman will be waived by the Detroit Lions.
Saturday - 1:05 p.m. - Running back Jonathan Williams waived. He is expected to be a member of the practice squad.
Saturday 12:35 p.m. - Tight end Matt Sokol and wide receiver Victor Bolden waived.
Saturday: 12:30 p.m. - Cornerback Dee Virgin waived.
Saturday 12:25 p.m. - Defensive Tackle Kevin Strong waived.
Saturday 11:41 a.m. - Lions have waived undrafted rookie safety Bobby Price.
Saturday 9:40 a.m. - Lions waive wide receiver Tom Kennedy. Detroit could look to bring him back on the practice squad.
Friday 7:15 p.m. - Wide receiver Chris Lacy has been released, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Tuesday 8:45 a.m. - Wide receiver Geremy Davis was released in a move that was expected based on the quality play of the top six receivers on the depth chart.
As training camp winds down this week for the Detroit Lions, SI All Lions will be monitoring who is a lock to make the roster and who will need to impress coaches to ensure a roster position beyond Saturday's cutdown deadline.
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Patricia explained what he wants his team to be about during a video conference with Detroit media.
“I think we’ve got a team right now that just wants to go out and work hard. They want to go out and compete, and they want to go win," he said. "I think that’s the most important thing, they just are doing everything they can to be great teammates, they’re doing everything they can to try to help each other improve. Very unselfish, very much just a group of guys that want to go work every single day, and then put the best that they can out there on Sunday and go compete and win."
Detroit will need to make 16 more roster cuts by Saturday 4 p.m.
Updated Detroit Lions Roster
Quarterback (3)
- Matthew Stafford
- Chase Daniel
- David Blough
Running Back (6)
- Kerryon Johnson
- D’Andre Swift
- Ty Johnson
- Jason Huntley - Cut
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
- Bo Scarbrough
- Jonathan Williams - Cut
- Wes Hills
- Nick Bawden (FB) — IR
Wide Receiver (6)
- Kenny Golladay
- Marvin Jones Jr.
- Danny Amendola
- Jamal Agnew
- Marvin Hall
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy - Cut
- Victor Bolden - Cut
- Chris Lacy - Cut
Tight End (4)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Jesse James
- Isaac Nauta
- Matt Sokol - Cut
- Hunter Bryant
Offensive Line (12)
- Taylor Decker
- Joe Dahl
- Frank Ragnow
- Jonah Jackson
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Tyrell Crosby
- Logan Stenberg
- Kenny Wiggins
- Oday Abouoshi
- Beau Benzschawel
- Dan Skipper
- Matt Nelson
Interior Defensive Line (7)
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Danny Shelton
- Nick Williams
- Kevin Strong - Cut
- John Penisini
- Frank Herron - Cut
- Kevin Wilkins
- Albert Huggins
- Olive Sagapolu
- Jashon Cornell — IR
EDGE (5)
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Will Clarke
- Austin Bryant - PUP List
Linebackers (7)
- Jamie Collins
- Jarrad Davis
- Jahlani Tavai
- Christian Jones
- Reggie Ragland
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Elijah Lee
- Anthony Pittman - Cut
Cornerback (7)
- Desmond Trufant
- Justin Coleman
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Tony McRae
- Darryl Roberts
- Dee Virgin - Cut
- Mike Ford
Safety (7)
- Tracy Walker
- Duron Harmon
- Will Harris
- C.J. Moore
- Miles Killebrew
- Jalen Elliott
- Bobby Price - Cut
- Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)
Special teams (5)
- Matt Prater (K)
- Jack Fox (P)
- Arryn Siposs (P)
- Don Muhlbach (LS)
- Steve Wirtel (LS)