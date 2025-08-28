Detroit Lions Have Not Had Recent Talks With Za'Darius Smith
The Detroit Lions have not had recent contract conversations with veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
After completing training camp, the team was comfortable with the 50 players that met the standard of who deserved to make the team.
One day later, two defenders were added to the team in defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and defensive end Tyrus Wheat.
General manager Brad Holmes made it clear the organization was not just going to hand over a roster spot to anyone, even it meant dipping below 53-players for a period of time.
There was widespread belief the organization valued the 32-year-old and would be interested in signing him in 2025 to play another season in Motown.
Smith acclimated well to Detroit and has spent the summer sharing he would love again to be part of a winning organization and a team he felt he fit in well with.
When asked about the potential of a Smith reunion, Detroit's front office leader said, "Anything's a possibility at any point. I don't know what's gonna happen."
Smith's nephew, wide receiver Jackson Meeks, is now also on the practice squad. The pair have both expessed their strong desire to one day play on the same team.
When asked directly by Lions OnSI, Holmes said recently the team has not had any active contract conversations with Smith.
Detroit only came into training camp with three true edge rushers and Smith could add depth, but he is an aging player who missed an entire training camp. The team has a new defensive coordinator who could be seeking to go in a different direction with his pass-rushing plans.