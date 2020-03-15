Lions Poised to Be Big Winners Once Free Agency Begins

Once the NFL enters the "legal tampering" period Monday at noon, the Lions will have plenty of salary cap space to lure talented, high-priced free agents to come and join a team that finished 2019 with only three victories.

During his tenure in Detroit, general manager Bob Quinn has oftentimes navigated the salary cap to place the team in a good position to acquire talented players each offseason.

The issue has typically been what players he has decided to give large contracts to.

Last offseason, quickly signed defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Jesse James.

This offseason, Detroit must address the many holes on the roster and add depth to many key positions.

A search of the available free agents on both sides of the football should have many excited for the start of free agency.

If executed properly, Detroit can acquire two to three highly talented, high-priced free agents.

According to Lions beat writer Justin Rogers of The Detroit News:

"Now you're looking at $50-51 million remaining in the budget. Holding back an estimated $11 million for the draft class and another $10-15 million for a rainy-day fund to cover any potential offseason injuries, or space to absorb acquiring a player in a trade, the Lions can safely spend between $25-$30 million in free agency when the market opens. So what can you buy with that amount? Well, quite a bit."

With the league year not likely to be pushed back, Quinn and Co. are poised to be the big winners.

