Lions WR Sage Surratt Excelled in Prep Basketball Prior to College

Undrafted free agent rookie wideout Sage Surratt is hoping training camp will be his opportunity to showcase his skills in order to make the Detroit Lions roster.

Surratt, 23, also excelled at another sport at a North Carolina high school.

During his senior season, he averaged 34.7 points per game playing basketball, and finished as the No. 2 scorer in state history with 2,951 career points.

“I just love to score,” Surratt said via USA Today. “It’s definitely a rush!”

He recorded seven games in which he scored 40-points or more and three games scoring 50-points or more his senior year. He broke his own single-game scoring record with a 57-point performance.

After high school, Surratt indicated he wanted to focus on football, as he earned a scholarship to play at Wake Forest.

“I’m concentrating on football,” Surratt said. “I don’t have any plans right now to play basketball. I’m just focusing mentally on everything I have to do to be the best football player I can be.”

In college, Surratt finished the 2019 season with 1,001 yards on 66 receptions, along with 11 touchdowns, for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

At 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, Surratt will also be competing with wideout Javon McKinley for reps and playing time all throughout training camp, which is set to begin the final week of July.

