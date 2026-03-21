Lions Full Depth Chart Prediction After Free Agency: Starters, Battles

The Detroit Lions have signed 11 external free agents throughout the first two weeks of free agency, indicating their hopes of improving the team for 2026.

Detroit has one of the best all-around rosters in the league, but had some flaws exposed throughout the 2025 season that led to a last-place finish. Now, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are hoping these new additions help fortify their depth and get them back into the ranks of contenders.

Here's a breakdown of the Lions' current roster and a projection for their depth chart, along with insights on potential position battles and who could be on the roster bubble heading into the 2026 season.

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Teddy Bridgewater

Reserves: None

The Lions may try to add a young quarterback to compete with Bridgewater, but that likely won't be a top priority in the draft. Campbell trusts Bridgewater, and as a result it's reasonable to infer that the team would be comfortable with him as the backup.

Running back (5)

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Isiah Pacheco

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small

The Lions will have a competition for the final spots at this position, as Vaki likely holds the upper hand but nothing is guaranteed beyond Gibbs and Pacheco. Vaki has been limited in part due to injury, but Saylors flashed some returning ability last year and will compete for that third spot.

Wide receiver (8)

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backup: Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett

Reserves: Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham

The Lions added Dortch earlier this week, and he looks to be a player who could slot in as a Kalif Raymond replacement. That's tough news for a player like Lovett, who was believed to be in the mix to fill that void heading into his second NFL season. This could be one of the more competitive position groups, with all of the receivers currently on the roster having a serious argument to be one of the final 53 at the end of training camp.

Tight end (5)

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon

The Lions got deeper at tight end with the addition of Conklin, who will likely compete for the backup spot with Wright. He had a down year in Los Angeles last season, but the Michigan native has been solid for most of his career and should be a valuable addition to Drew Petzing's offense. However, his addition likely pushes the two younger tight ends, Horton and Gordon, further onto the roster bubble.

Offensive tackle (5)

Starters: Penei Sewell, Larry Borom

Backups: Gio Manu, Colby Sorsdal

Reserves: Devin Cochran

The loss of Taylor Decker is certainly a tough one, but the Lions restabilized the group with the addition of Borom. Currently, he's in line to start, but Manu could challenge him with a strong training camp, and the team could also draft some competition for him. This is a big training camp for Sorsdal, who missed all of last year with an injury.

Offensive guard (5)

Starters: Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany

Backups: Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier

Reserves: Mason Miller

The Lions brought in some competition for their young tandem of guards in Scruggs, who was acquired in the David Montgomery trade. Borth Ratledge and Mahogany have had really solid stretches early in their career, but the organization loves having competition to get the most out of their players and as a result Ratledge and Mahogany will be challenged.

Center (3)

Starter: Cade Mays

Backup: Michael Niese

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin

Mays appears to be the team's answer after signing a three-year contract in free agency. He replaces Graham Glasgow, who was released earlier in the offseason. It's reasonable to have some concern about the depth at this position, though Niese has shown some upside and McLaughlin is intriguing after rehabbing a devastating injury suffered in college last year.

Interior defensive line (6)

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo

Reserves: Myles Adams, Chris Smith

As it stands, the Lions will be turning to Williams as their nose tackle after losing Roy Lopez and electing to not retain DJ Reader. Neither Onwuzurike nor Wingo play that role, with Smith being the second best nose option. Wingo is also entering a big offseason after spending most of last year as a healthy scratch.

EDGE (5)

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Payton Turner, Tyler Lacy

Reserve: Ahmed Hassanein

The Lions have been busy adding to a defensive end room that was thin entering the week. Wonnum profiles as a run-stuffer, while Turner may have more pass-rush upside if he stays healthy. It will be interesting to see if Hassanein can assert himself this time around after a training camp injury derailed his hopes of playing last season.

Linebacker (5)

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez

Backups: Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske

Reserve: None

The Lions have somewhat rebuilt their linebacking corps by retaining Rodriguez and signing Clark. This could set up a competition between those two for the ability to replace Anzalone, with Rodriguez potentially holding the upper hand due to his experience in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Cornerback (7)

Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold

Backups: Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin

Reserves: Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside

The Lions have added some depth to their cornerback room with McCreary, who will compete with Ya-Sin for the nickel job. One player to watch within this group is Rakestraw, as a strong offseason and training camp where he stays healthy could change the equation as far as who starts in the secondary.

Safety (6)

Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

Backups: Thomas Harper, Christian Izien

Reserves: Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson

Detroit has some injury questions at the safety position, as Joseph and Branch both had their seasons end in unfortunate fashion last year. Harper and Izien give them capable depth, while Strickland and Jackson will likely begin the year competing for spots.