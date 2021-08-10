Inside Allen Park: T.J. Hockenson, Da'Shawn Hand Leave Practice Early

Here are the general observations of the Detroit Lions Week 3 training camp practice that occurred on Tuesday.

The Detroit Lions are currently in preparations for their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills this Friday at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, a handful of players left Tuesday's practice early after getting banged up.

Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, who just recently told reporters he was excited to show he could be a bona fide player, headed to the locker room after suffering a lower body injury.

"I think this year, I'm just clear-headed. I'm not thinking about anything," Hand said Monday. "I'm not thinking about the past. I'm actually reading a new book called 'Mindfulness' and it's teaching me to just stay in the moment. So I'm just stacking days and enjoying the process, and like I said, I just want to ball."

It was observed that he injured his leg during a one-on-one pass rushing drill against guard Evan Brown.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was observed hitting the ground awkwardly with cornerback Jeff Okudah landing on him with full force. He was able to walk off on his own, but did not participate in many team drills afterwards.

Near the end of practice, defensive tackle Kevin Strong limped off the field gingerly as he headed inside the Allen Park practice facility.

The two players who shined at Tuesday's practice were cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive end Austin Bryant.

Campbell told reporters on Monday, "Look Amani (Oruwariye), I told Amani this morning and I’ve got to be careful giving too much sugar so it doesn’t rot his teeth out. But he is just kind of quietly different than everybody else and I mean this in a really good way. He's just coming on. He's just growing and he is just getting better and he's getting more confident. He’s more comfortable. I feel like he's in a really good place right now."

Oruwariye was solid again in coverage, as he had tight coverage the majority of the practice, making it difficult for Jared Goff to consistently complete passes.

Playing with the second team defense, Bryant was regularly in the backfield and would have recorded at least three sacks in live action.

