Podcast: Importance of Lions 2025 Draft
The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and the Detroit Lions are facing a pivotal opportunity to add young talent to their roster.
As they pursue a championship, the Lions are coming to terms with how expensive it is to maintain a high level of talent on their roster. As a result, acing the draft and adding players who can uphold their standard on rookie contracts is important.
General manager Brad Holmes has quickly earned a reputation for being one of the league's best talent evaluators, and has already drafted six players who have made Pro Bowl appearances.
Now, as he picks 28th overall in this year's draft, Holmes must continue to find high-level talents to help improve the Lions' roster.
One potential option is North Dakota State offensive tackle Grey Zabel, who projects as an interior offensive lineman at the professional level. He has the ability to compete for a starting job early in his career, and could be an impactful piece if drafted by the Lions.
"I think his background as a tackle, and everyone believes that he's gonna be at his best if he slides in to guard or center. I think that is the type of player the Lions need," said co-host Christian Booher. "He's gonna compete to start on day one at a guard position. You're bringing back four of your five starters on the offensive line. The one you're not bringing back plays right guard. Zabel gives you an option there."
Zabel was one of several players discussed to potentially be in play for the Lions at the 28th overall selection, along with Alabama's Tyler Booker, Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams and Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
On the latest episode of the 'Lone Wolves' podcast, the hosts debate the future of Jameson Williams, offer dream picks for the Lions at the 28th overall selection and analyze which prospects could give the Lions fits if drafted by their opponents.
