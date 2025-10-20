Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives List
The Detroit Lions will finally have defensive tackle Alim McNeill available for an important Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Those that were included on the inactives list were cornerbacks Jammie Robinson, Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox, running back Sione Vaki, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Quinton Jefferson.
It will be the former third-round pick's first game back since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Buffalo Bills.
After an offseason of grueling and intense rehabilitation, McNeill is primed to return to bolster a defensive line unit that has remained stout against the run and has peppered opposing quarterbacks.
Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what having McNeill back means for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
“Yeah, I mean Mac brings a lot to us," said Campbell. "Feel like he’s going to bring a lot in the pass game because he is a guy we believe can win one-on-ones in the pass game, but also all that he can do in the run game. I mean he’s stout, he’s aggressive, he’s powerful. So, I just think he’s another player that can elevate those around him.
"And that’s a good thing when you start talking about, well who are the players around him? I think he helps (Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, just like Hutch will help him. I think he helps (Lions EDGE Al-Quadin) Muhammad, I think he helps (Lions DL DJ) Reader, I think he helps all of them. And the backers behind him. So, it’s good for us to get him back.”
With the Buccaneers also dealing with a myriad of injuries, Sheppard's defense still had to game plan for an offense led by Baker Mayfield, who has led the NFC South squad to a 5-1 record.
"They really haven’t missed a beat. Now certainly, you get a guy like (Mike) Evans back, he’s a massive weapon. And they could get him back, we’ll find out. But it’s always going to be that fine balance between alright you play a ton of zone, well then they pick you apart and they bleed you out," Campbell said. "But then if you play too much man-to-man, are you setting yourself up for explosives or something happens here? So, (Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp’s always going to balance that and we assess. But we’ll have a good plan for these guys going in.”
Left tackle Taylor Decker is also back in the lineup, after he missed a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury.