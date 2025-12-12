Two Detroit Lions Ruled Out Against Rams, 7 Questionable

The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of players who were ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday afternoon, safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch were ruled out. Left tackle Taylor Decker was listed as questionable, along with six other players.

When Dan Campbell was asked about the availability of Joseph and Thomas Harper, he indicated the former third-round pick had an injury setback.

“Kerby had a setback, so obviously not as, don’t feel as good about that. Harper will be out there at practice today, so feel pretty good about him, but we’ll see," said Campbell. "There again, I can’t give you definitives right now but that’s kind of where we’re at. So, we’ll be good. Look, (Erick) Hallett’s been taking reps, (Daniel Thomas) DT’s been taking reps, (Avonte) Maddox has been taking reps. We’ve got plenty of guys. They’re getting valuable reps, so we’re good.”

At this stage of the season, Joseph is a potential candidate to land on the injured reserve list.

“Could be, could be," said Campbell. "We’re at the backend of the season now, so anything, even if it’s not technically long term becomes long term because we don’t have many games left.”

With the loss of safety Brian Branch for the remainder of the 2025 season, Detroit could enter a playoff push without two of the top safeties in the National Football League.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed he recently spoke to Branch and highlighted the play of Maddox.

“I just talked to BB the other day. First and foremost, absolutely devastated for the kid. He’s one of the best, best guys and players I’ve been around, man," said Sheppard. "And I’m not talking talent-wise, I’m just talking about his mentality, the way he attacks every day. I hate to see that happen. But he’ll bounce back even stronger, I told him that. And I told him I truly believe that I’m not just saying that. So, we’re going to miss BB, man.

"Whenever you just take away a player of that caliber, you’re going to miss him. But I want to credit the guys that stepped in, stepped up," Sheppard commented further. "Avonte Maddox, a local Detroit kid, played absolutely lights out. Like, you take away the jersey number, you take away all that stuff, and you show me that performance from the safety position, that is winning football, and we can win with that type of performance."

Lions' Week 15 Friday Injury Report

#DETvsLAR injury report presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/gb0LUjJXd8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 12, 2025

