Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 2 Friday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff is hoping that the team's rushing attack in Week 2 resembles the first half against the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, the score became lopsided in the second half, and running back D'Andre Swift wound up playing significantly more snaps than Jamaal Williams.

If the score can remain close at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football, Lions running backs coach Duce Staley is hoping the "thunder-lightning" combination in the Lions' backfield can continue to perform well.

"Hopefully, the rest of these games we can kinda keep that package together and go with the thunder-lightning combo," Staley told reporters on Friday. "Hopefully, those guys just go out there and perform."

Swift was limited in practice on Thursday, but the coaching staff is not overly concerned, ahead of Detroit's first divisional matchup of the season.

"I don’t think we’re going to have to manage his reps (in practice). Of course, you know about the groin already, because you spoke of it and he’s done a great job dealing with it," Staley said. "Our training staff has done a great job getting him prepped and ready to play. So, I don’t think we’re going to have to manage."

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

WR Tyrell Williams (Concussion)

DE Kevin Strong (Concussion)

Limited practice (LP)

OLB Romeo Okwara (Shoulder)

OLB Trey Flowers (Shoulder)

DL Michael Brockers (Shoulder)

RB Jamaal Williams (Chest)

RB D'Andre Swift (Groin)

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER