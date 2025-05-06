Detroit Pistons Shunned Just Like Detroit Lions for Season Awards
The Detroit Pistons were shunned during the 2024-2025 NBA season awards, similar to the Detroit Lions.
Despite winning 15 games in 2024, Dan Campbell was shockingly not named Coach of the Year.
After hitting rock bottom last season, the Pistons decided to revamp their front office and coaching staff, hiring J.B. Bickerstaff after parting ways with Monty Williams, who was only able to win 14 games in his lone season in Motown.
Despite an immediate and drastic turnaround, Bickerstaff was not named NBA Coach of The Year. After leading the Pistons to a 44-38 record and a trip to the playoffs, Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers was given the award. Atkinson ironically replaced Bickerstaff, and led Detroit's divisional foe to a 64-18 record.
As a result of a stellar season, multiple players on the Pistons' roster were in the running for seasonal awards.
Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham did not win Most Improved Player and Malik Beasley fell short of winning Sixth Man of the Year. Bickerstaff's snub left the Pistons 0-3 during awards season.
Beasley took to social media and expressed, "3 finalists ... no winners .. yup Detroit vs everybody."
According to Detroit Pistons OnSI, "Bickerstaff had spent the last five seasons at the helm of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He produced promising results there, taking them from a young rebuilding squad to winning as many as 51 games in one season. Given his track record with young cores, the Pistons brought him in with the hope he could elevate the young talent on the roster."
The Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Knicks, who won their first-round series (4-2) in six games.