NBA News: Detroit Pistons Coach Falls Short of Seasonal Award
Upon taking over in the Detroit Pistons' front office, one of the first changes Trajan Langdon made was at head coach. Just one year into a historic contract, he dismissed Monty Williams and replaced him with J.B. Bickerstaff.
Before winding up in Detroit, Bickerstaff had spent the last five seasons at the helm of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He produced promising results there, taking them from a young rebuilding squad to winning as many as 51 games in one season. Given his track record with young cores, the Pistons brought him in with the hope he could elevate the young talent on the roster.
Bickerstaff ended up having an immediate impact on the Pistons and was a major part in their success this season. The players bought into his philosophies early, resulting in them tripling their win total from 2024. Bickerstaff also helped Detroit end their playoff drought in his first season, though they ended up being eliminated by the New York Knicks in round one.
In light of all their success this season, multiple members of the Pistons found themselves in the running for seasonal awards. Cade Cunningham (Most Improved Player) and Malik Beasley (Sixth Man of the Year) both fell short, leaving Bickerstaff as the last person standing. He was named a finalist for Coach of the Year alongside Kenny Atkinson and Ime Udoka.
On Monday night, the NBA officially announced who is taking home COY honors for the 2025 campaign. Despite helping the Pistons make history, voters did not land on Bickerstaff. Instead, it went to the man who replaced him Cleveland in Atkinson.
Though Bickerstaff didn't secure Coach of the Year, the Pistons should still food good about the direction of the franchise with him leading the charge.