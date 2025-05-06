How Serious a Threat Are Bears to Lions?
The Chicago Bears, after a rough first year with Caleb Williams under center in 2024, appear headed in the right direction this upcoming season.
This offseason, Chicago – after enduring a fourth consecutive sub-.500 season (5-12) last year – prioritized equipping Williams with a more competent offensive line.
Specifically, Bears general manager Ryan Poles brought in three offensive linemen to aid the team's pass-protection efforts: Joe Thuney (trade), Jonah Jackson (trade) and Drew Dalman (free agency).
Additionally, the Bears hired an offensive-minded head coach in former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to provide a boost to their 28th-ranked offense from a season ago.
Consequently, I believe Chicago should be more of a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North this upcoming season.
Without further ado, here's a look at where the Bears stand heading into the 2025 season.
What to know
2024 record: 5-12 (fourth place in the NFC North)
Record vs. DET: 0-2; 23-20 L (11.28.24), 34-17 L (12.22.24)
Simply, the Bears had a tough time against the Lions in 2024. And their toughest loss, by far, to Detroit a season ago came on Thanksgiving Day.
As time expired in the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving tilt, Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass from Detroit’s 41-yard line, after being sacked on the previous play with about 30 seconds remaining. Following the Williams sack, Chicago – still equipped with one timeout at the time – failed to snap the ball again until about 0:06. It was an egregious mismanagement of the game clock, and it resulted in the dismissal of then-Bears head coach Matt Eberflus the very next day.
In the second matchup between the two teams, the Lions dominated from start to finish, and put up 20 points before Chicago reached the end zone for the first time midway through the second quarter.
Head coach: Ben Johnson (First season)
2024 season stats: 18.2 PPG (28th), 283.53 YPG (32nd), 21.8 PAPG (13th), 354.24 YAPG (27th).
Key additions
- C Drew Dalman (FA signing)
- G Joe Thuney (Trade)
- G Jonah Jackson (Trade)
- DE Dayo Odeyingbo (FA signing)
- DT Grady Jarrett (FA signing)
The Bears invested significantly in both their offensive and defensive lines this offseason.
They’re hoping that the trio of Dalman, Thuney and Jackson will help keep Williams more upright in 2025. Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times last season.
Meanwhile, Odeyingbo is expected to provide Johnson’s squad with a solid EDGE running mate for Montez Sweat. And Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, should improve the Bears’ pass-rushing efforts along the interior of the defensive line. Chicago, as a whole, amassed 40 sacks in 2024.
Key departures
- WR Keenan Allen (free agent)
- DE DeMarcus Walker (released; free agent)
- TE Gerald Everett (released; free agent)
To me, Allen is the most notable loss of the above names. The veteran receiver accumulated 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
Meanwhile, Walker accumulated 3.5 sacks in 17 games, and Everett proved to be a huge disappointment in his lone season in Chicago. He ended up compiling just eight catches for 36 yards.
Draft picks
Round 1, Pick 10 - Colston Loveland, TE | Michigan
Round 2, Pick 39 - Luther Burden III, WR | Missouri
Round 2, Pick 56 - Ozzy Trapilo, OT | Boston College
Round 2, Pick 62 - Shemar Turner, DT | Texas A&M
Round 4, Pick 132 - Ruben Hyppolite II, LB | Maryland
Round 5, Pick 148 - Zah Frazier, CB | UTSA
Round 6, Pick 195 - Luke Newman, OL | Michigan State
Round 7, Pick 233 (from Cincinnati) - Kyle Monangai, RB | Rutgers
The Bears added a potential game-changing tight end in the first round in Loveland. And then the organization further bolstered its offense via the selection of Burden in the second round. The two of them deepen Williams’ arsenal of pass-catching weapons, as they join established receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet in the Windy City.
Loveland and Burden could help take Williams, and Johnson’s offense as a whole, to the next level in 2025.
The selections of Trapilo and Turner in the second round also stand out from the Bears’ 2025 draft haul, and should aid Chicago in its efforts to be a more competitive squad this upcoming season.
Overall, the Bears – through their variety of solid free-agent acquisitions, trades and draft picks – did get better this offseason.
And at this present juncture, I believe that Chicago has positioned itself as the third-best team in the NFC North. And maybe, just maybe, with enough lucky breaks, the Bears could surpass the Packers as the biggest threat to Detroit in the division by season’s end.