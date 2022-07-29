Skip to main content

DJ Chark Building Chemistry with Jared Goff

Read more on wide receiver DJ Chark getting used to his role in the Detroit Lions' offense.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wide receiver DJ Chark is in the midst of his first training camp with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Lions on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. 

The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he accumulated 147 receptions, 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 43 games.

The veteran wideout played in just four games a season ago, after suffering a left ankle injury in the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. He admitted to reporters at training camp practice Thursday that he's still working his way back from the injury.

"It's still a work in progress," Chark expressed. "Every day I come in, I work it a little harder. Today, spending more time (in the training room) before coming out, but I'm the type of the guy that I don't want to let any of these things hinder me. We have a good training staff that put a plan together for me. But, like any other injury, it takes time. But, I like where I'm at, at this point in my recovery."

The LSU product is still not 100 percent healthy, and is still in the process of getting acclimated to the Lions' offense and starting signal-caller Jared Goff

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound wideout spent the offseason with Goff in California, training with him and a few other Detroit pass-catchers. And, to Chark, the chemistry is building between him and the veteran quarterback.

"(I'm) getting used to the way he throws the ball," Chark said. "He's very consistent with the way he throws. At this point, I kind of know where to expect the ball to be."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

paulo5

Lions Waive LB Natrez Patrick, Sign T Darrin Paulo

Detroit Lions make roster moves on Day 2 of Training Camp.

13 hours ago
tony5

'Big Fan of His': Tony Finau Owns Calvin Johnson NFL Jersey

Rocket Mortgage Classic leader Tony Finau is a fan of former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson.

15 hours ago
okudah5

Inside Allen Park: Tracking Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions cornerback is moving around well during the early portion of training camp.

19 hours ago
chark5

That's a good thing for a guy who is expected to be the go-to deep threat for Goff & Co. in 2022, especially early on in the season while rookie receiver Jameson Williams is on the mend.

Chark, who is equipped at running the entire route tree, is looking forward to not only stretching the field vertically but also horizontally in his first season in Honolulu Blue. According to the Louisiana native, it's something that new Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would like to see him do as a member of the Lions.

"Vertically is cool, but there's so much field to run across horizontally that he allows in this offense, which helps out a lot," Chark said. "If they are in man or match, you can stretch the field on gos and posts, but also crossing routes, where the same guy has to cover you for more distance across the field."

Chark basically only lined up in the "X'" receiver spot in Jacksonville. Despite that being the case, though, he expressed Thursday that he's ready to embrace the challenge of a more diverse role in Johnson's offense.

"I like the challenge of running different routes and being in different spots and not being stuck in one spot for too long of a period," he commented. 

paulo5
News

Lions Waive LB Natrez Patrick, Sign T Darrin Paulo

By John Maakaron13 hours ago
tony5
OnePride+

'Big Fan of His': Tony Finau Owns Calvin Johnson NFL Jersey

By John Maakaron15 hours ago
okudah5
News

Inside Allen Park: Tracking Jeff Okudah

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
suh5
News

4 Free Agents Lions Could Target on Defense

By Christian Booher20 hours ago
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Tested Early at First Training Camp

By Christian Booher22 hours ago
USATSI_18752580_168388382_lowres
News

T.J. Hockenson Has 'Comfortability' with Dan Campbell, Ben Johnson

By Vito ChircoJul 28, 2022 7:13 AM EDT
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Envisioned 'City Going Crazy' After Super Bowl Win

By John MaakaronJul 28, 2022 5:59 AM EDT
okudah5
News

Why Jeff Okudah May Be Most Compelling 'Hard Knocks' Story

By John MaakaronJul 27, 2022 3:17 PM EDT