Skip to main content

WR DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds Do Not Practice Wednesday

Several players did not practice Wednesday, ahead of the Detroit Lions game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite coming off of a bye week, the Detroit Lions had several members of the roster not participate at practice on Wednesday at the team's Allen Park facility. 

In the team's first practice ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were spotted participating in individual drills. 

Those who did not practice include wide receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Charles Harris, offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Matt Nelson, linebacker Chris Board and cornerback Bobby Price.

Reynolds was spotted jogging off the side working with trainers during the portion of the indoor practice open to the media. 

Roster moves

It was announced by the team that wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was signed to the practice squad. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

hamp5

Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is 'Frustrated'

Dan Campbell reveals how conversations have gone with the Detroit Lions owner.

levis5

Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Draft Network has the Detroit Lions targeting a quarterback and an interior defensive lineman in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

USATSI_19253769_168388382_lowres

Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb

The Detroit Lions need to worry about stopping CeeDee Lamb during their Week 7 contest with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a subsequent move, defensive back Saivion Smith, who was taken off the field in an ambulance against the New England Patriots, has been placed on the practice squad/injured list, as he remains in concussion protocol. 

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated, when asked about Smith's health status, "He's doing good. However, we're getting some things looked at with him. We're actually sending him to the doctor tommorrow."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

hamp5
News

Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is 'Frustrated'

By Christian Booher
levis5
News

Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19253769_168388382_lowres
News

Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb

By Vito Chirco
malcolm5
News

Malcolm Rodriguez Is Top PFF-Graded Rookie Linebacker

By Christian Booher
lions5
News

Lions Dip in Most NFL Power Rankings Following Bye Week

By John Maakaron
jacobs5
News

How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions' Defense

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Rams' Week 6 Win Lowers Lions' Second 2023 Draft Pick

By Vito Chirco
stbrown5
News

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity with Practice Changes

By Christian Booher