WR DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds Do Not Practice Wednesday

Despite coming off of a bye week, the Detroit Lions had several members of the roster not participate at practice on Wednesday at the team's Allen Park facility.

In the team's first practice ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were spotted participating in individual drills.

Those who did not practice include wide receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Charles Harris, offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Matt Nelson, linebacker Chris Board and cornerback Bobby Price.

Reynolds was spotted jogging off the side working with trainers during the portion of the indoor practice open to the media.

Roster moves

It was announced by the team that wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was signed to the practice squad.

In a subsequent move, defensive back Saivion Smith, who was taken off the field in an ambulance against the New England Patriots, has been placed on the practice squad/injured list, as he remains in concussion protocol.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated, when asked about Smith's health status, "He's doing good. However, we're getting some things looked at with him. We're actually sending him to the doctor tommorrow."



