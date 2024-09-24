DJ Reader Feels Lions Most Talented Team He Has Played For
The Detroit Lions roster is as deep as it has been in recent memory.
As the team is battling through myriad of injuries, there is more hope the team can continue it's winning ways, due to depth at several different positions.
Veteran DJ Reader has played on teams like the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals that appeared the Super Bowl. Additionally, he was teammates with J.J. Watt on Houston Texans teams that made the playoffs.
The 30-year-old explained to reporters he has not been on a team with "this much" overall talent on the roster.
“Maybe early when I was in Houston, with this much depth. Maybe then, I think a lot of guys I played with then around that time. But I haven’t been on a team ever with this much overall talent," said Reader. "It’s very special. You’ve got guys at every position that, I think, are premier players in this league at every single level of football. It’s kind of cool to see. I’ll say a lot of higher draft picks, and not even that part, just guys that understand ball who are really young and hungry and eager to learn and be special.”
In his return to action, the veteran has played 25 snaps in each of the two games in his return.
“I feel fine. Feel like I’m getting there. When you first get out there, maybe it’s just for me and not everybody, but you feel like a bit like a baby giraffe out there," said Reader. "I actually called J.J. (Watt) after a game and was texting him about it. He’s like, ‘It’s just a part of it. Getting your legs up under you.’ But there’s plays where I feel amazing. Starting to feel really, really good. Soreness this week after that game was down. Feeling really well.”
Checking in with J.J. Watt
Reader has developed a close friendship with J.J. Watt from their time playing with the Houston Texans.
“It’s always good to chat with him," Reader said. "It’s interesting seeing him on the broadcasting side now. So it’s kind of cool, get to chat with him to talk about it. He’s a good friend. He’s a good man and a really good friend to have. I’m blessed to have him in my life, somebody to be able to talk to like that.”
Throughout his tenure in the NFL, Reader described Watt as being a "big influence" as he has faced trials and tribulations throughout his career.
“My locker was right beside his," Reader said. "Coming to the league, it was kind of crazy walking in and you’re like, ‘Dog, this guy was three-time defensive player of the year, this is J.J. Watt.’ I’m walking out of college as a 21-year old kid and my locker was right next to him. He’s been a pretty big influence in my life.”