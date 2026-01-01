While the Detroit Lions are struggling on the field, veteran defensive lineman DJ Reader is also dealing with an off-the-field issue that is no laughing matter.

The veteran recently shared on social media, "This the third time my car has been broken into this year. I'm tired of paying for new windows."

In the past couple of years, several high-profile athletes have been targeted and have had their homes broken into.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow publicly addressed his feelings last year, when his home was broken into.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," said Burrow. "And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share.

"We live a public life," Burrow added. "One of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career."

In the past, the National Football League NFL and players were given information and increased awareness by the FBI regarding burglaries involving Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and quartebrack Patrick Mahomes.

"It's definitely been difficult this week, but for the most part, I'm pretty good at it, considering during the season, you don't really have a personal life," Burrow said. "It's kind of all football. Obviously, things come up that you don't expect, and when those come up you try to do your best to handle them quickly and be able to move on from it and focus on ball."

Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Reader is quite active in the community and has been recognized for his efforts again this season, as he is the Lions Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"The work I have been able to do has been a blessing. It means a lot to me because I spent a lot of time watching my dad do things for kids who needed it as a teacher. When you're there and you're showing your face and you're around, I think you inspire people and that's a part of our job as well, to change someone's day," said Reader, via the team's website. "We were once in their shoes, but it is all about the work and just never giving up. The people of Detroit are so thankful and passionate about the team, and people in the community really surround themselves with each other. My mom and dad always made sure I pour into the community that poured into me, and it's an honor to be able to give back to the people of Detroit."

