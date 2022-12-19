Jets CB D.J. Reed Claims Jameson Williams Pushed Off

The NFL world and supporters of the Detroit Lions are now getting used to just how fast rookie wideout Jameson Williams actually is.

Against the Jets, Williams burned based cornerback D.J. Reed and appeared to be a couple yards open.

Unfortunately, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was unable to connect with the speedy wideout, as Reed broke up the deep pass attempt, preventing a touchdown score.

While many in the NFL world are buzzing about the separation Williams achieved, the Jets defensive back did not necessarily agree.

"Lol this ain't a push off?" Reed posted on social media, replying to a post about Williams' verticality.

Naturally, many pointed out and wondered if the 21-year-old could have been even more open if Reed did not potentially hold on to him, preventing him from reaching top speed.

Reed credits Lions offensive play-calling late in the game

While Reed may not have been willing to credit the young rookie just yet, he was impressed with the play-call the Lions executed to tight end Brock Wright on fourth-down.

“So obviously we’re all devastated, but give credit where it’s due," Reed said. "That was a good play, but as a defense we put that on us. We want to be in those situations. We have a top defense in the NFL. So we put that on us, put that on our chest. We’ll take it to the chin, and obviously we’re going to watch the tape and we’ll learn from it, but you have to give credit to them for that play.”

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has gained a solid reputation across the league for his gameplans and for his ability to disguise certain plays.

“Not from our film study, unless you can show me that play. I know that No. 8 is their guy on fourth-and-1 where he gets the ball in those situations," Reed said. "That’s when he makes his money. That’s his bread and butter. Fourth-and-1, they’ll act like he’s blocking but he’s the receiver. So I was anticipating a receiver doing that. I wasn’t anticipating a tight end doing that. I don’t think anybody was. So, like I said, you’ve got to give credit to them for doing that play.”