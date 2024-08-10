Burning Question: Do Lions Need New Backup Quarterback?
Undoubtedly, Jared Goff is the Detroit Lions’ No. 1 quarterback. He earned that status and then some after leading the Lions to the NFC North division crown and the NFC Championship Game in 2023.
Yet, there is some uncertainty about whether the organization possesses a clear-cut No. 2 passer. That question potentially grew even bigger after Detroit's preseason tilt with the N.Y. Giants Thursday.
Nate Sudfeld, who played the entirety of the first half against the Giants, looked lost under center for most of the night. His timing and accuracy were consistently off, and there's no question he hurt his candidacy for the backup job. He ended up finishing the opening half five-of-11 through the air for just 24 yards. It was certainly a performance to forget for Sudfeld.
Meanwhile, Hendon Hooker, the second-year quarterback out of Tennessee, entered the game under center to start the second half. In his first taste of game action as a pro, he definitely looked the part of a dual-threat passer. He appeared confident of his abilities both inside and outside the pocket, and showcased the ability to make a difference with his legs.
The only problem is that Hooker may have been a bit too run-happy Thursday. The Volunteers product suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter, which came on a play in which he scrambled out of the pocket.
Lions head man Dan Campbell would like the young signal-caller to be more cognizant of the potential harm he exposes himself to when he takes off and runs.
“That’s what happens when you run. In this league, at the quarterback position, you are going to take some hits,” Campbell said about Hooker, after Detroit's preseason opener against New York. “So, you have to be real selective. He’s going to have to learn to be selective. He’s going to need to slide if he is going to use more of his legs. It’s good, it gets you out of trouble. But, that’s the downside of it: You expose yourself to hits.”
Despite suffering the concussion, it was still an all-around solid effort for Hooker. He notably spearheaded a 14-play, 65-yard drive late in the third quarter, on which he recorded runs of 16 yards and six yards while fearlessly taking on multiple defenders. He finished his preseason debut with 36 yards through the air on five-of-nine passing, plus added another 34 yards on the ground.
Hooker is definitely still a work in progress, especially after missing basically an entire year of football in 2023 while recovering from a torn ACL. Among a variety of things, he needs to get better at knowing when and when not to take off and run. It's an intangible that will help him more easily avoid big hits and subsequently stay in games.
So, Campbell & Co. are likely not going to feel ultra confident if Hooker has to enter a game this upcoming season for a banged-up Goff. However, I'm convinced there isn't a long list of backup QBs that make teams feel super confident anyways.
Additionally (and most importantly), I believe that Campbell and the Lions’ coaching staff saw enough from the second-year pro Thursday to make the determination that he's their No. 2 quarterback.
I saw enough, too, to say that the organization doesn’t need to go out and acquire a backup quarterback. It already has its guy in Hooker.