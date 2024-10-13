Lions Dominant Victory Against Cowboys Marred by Hutchinson Injury
The Detroit Lions were seeking to take advantage of a depleted Dallas Cowboys squad dealing with a myriad of injuries on the defensive side of the football.
AT&T Stadium had become a house of horrors over the past several years, as unusual calls, ill-timed turnovers and poor execution have haunted Dan Campbell's squad in Dallas.
Detroit's bye week came early, but at the right time this year, as the team entered the game much healthier than against the Seahawks.
Prior to the game, the sentiment among pundits was the Lions were the team playing better football. In fact, Michael Strahan even told the audience for America's Game of the Week he was rooting for Aidan Hutchinson to break his single-season sack record.
Unfortunately, a third quarter injury may prevent the former No. 2 pick from reaching the season milestone, and dampened what was an exciting performance by Detroit.
Dan Campbell's squad put on a show offensively on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' birthday.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions were victorious, 47-9.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' dominant victory on the road in Week 6.
Lions take advantage of explosive play
Naturally Dan Skipper, who told reporters this week he was the most popular 'scrub' in football, reported as eligible on the Lions first offensive play of the game.
After Detroit's defense held the Cowboys to an early field-goal, Ben Johnson's offense used an explosive play to gain momentum and the first touchdown of the highly-anticipated contest.
Tim Patrick has been steadily gaining momentum the first quarter of the season. He was on the receiving end of a 42-yard completion, beating former Lions defensive back Amani Oruwariye, who was draped all over him.
David Montgomery, who earned a two-year contract extension 24 hours prior to kickoff, capped off the five-play, 70-yard scoring drive with a 16-yard run to give Detroit a 7-3 lead.
It was the eighth consecutive game in which Montgomery had recorded a rushing touchdown, setting a franchise record.
Brian Branch ends Cowboys second drive with interception
Prior to kickoff, Dan Campbell told the team's flagship radio station he was seeking his defense to force multiple forces this week.
“It is big, and it’s a point of emphasis for us. We know we’ve got to protect the football, that’ll be every week. But defensively, we’ve talked about it, we’ve got to come away with bunches," said Campbell. "We’ve got to come away with more than one. We do have to win the turnover battle. Really, the last two times we’ve played out there, the turnovers are what cost us. It’s untimely when these things are happening.
"You get all the way down there, in 2022, we fumble on the one-yard line. Changed the whole game. And then last year, we throw an interception there. Now, we found our way back, but it shouldn’t have come to that. Our defense has to fly around and get the ball out.”
The Cowboys were able to get into the red zone easily on their first two drives, but Detroit's defense clamped down when needed.
Brian Branch recorded an interception, his second of the 2024 season, in the end zone that halted the Cowboys second drive.
The talented defensive back recorded another interception in the fourth quarter.
After Prescott was pulled, Cooper Rush threw an interception to Kerby Joseph in the fourth quarter.
Ben Johnson strikes again
For the third straight week, the Lions hit a successful trick play for a touchdown. This time, they executed a reverse flea flicker that ended with Jared Goff hitting Sam LaPorta for a 52-yard touchdown.
That score put the Lions up 17-3 and served as the catalyst for their second quarter run on offense. The Lions were able to succeed on the ground, which opened up the play-action passing game.
Johnson offered several different unique plays throughout the game. They attempted to throw to Taylor Decker in the end zone, but the pass was broken up. Later in the game, the offense attempted a hook-and-ladder from St. Brown to Penei Sewell, but it was negated by a penalty.
With a comfortable lead midway through the fourth quarter, Goff was replaced by Hendon Hooker.
Tim Patrick shines
The Lions have annointed Tim Patrick as the third receiver in their rotation over the last three weeks. He made his biggest impact yet on Sunday, starting with a 42-yard catch on the first series.
Patrick nearly notched his first touchdown as a Lion in the second quarter, taking a short pass from Goff and reaching for the goal line. He was ultimately ruled down, but David Montgomery finished the drive with his second score of the game.
Defense dominates second quarter
The Lions offered a firm glimpse at what they can be when they are clicking fully, as both sides of the ball were humming at an elite level. While the offense scored on each of their first five series, the defense had the Cowboys' offense locked down.
Dallas was unable to muster a first down in the second quarter, with two three-and-outs and a four and out on their first three series. On the turnover on downs, it was rookie Terrion Arnold who made the crucial pass breakup. Arnold was picked on early on a deep pass to Jalen Tolbert, but responded nicely by deflecting a pass intended for Kavontae Turpin.
The Lions outgained the Cowboys 263-111 in the first half. It was especially dominant in the ground game, as Detroit rushed for 93 yards to Dallas' 14. The Cowboys were able to manage a field goal on their final drive of the half, as Turpin's 79-yard kick return put them in field goal range.
After McNeill notched his second sack of the game, Dallas was forced to settle for an Aubrey field goal to cut the halftime deficit to 27-6.
Jamo finds the end zone
Jameson Williams had his first drop of the season early in the game, but bounced back quickly for a 15-yard reception the very next play. Williams, who has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, would find the end zone for the third time this season in the third quarter.
Goff hit Williams for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which pushed Detroit's lead to 34-6 after halftime.
Aidan Hutchinson injury dampens second half
Detroit's talented pass-rusher was enjoying the best start to a season of his young career.
Unfortunately at the start of the second half, the game was halted when the 24-year-old suffered a lower leg injury.
The entire team came out on the field in support of their teammate, who appeared to have been leg whipped by McNeill.
Hutchinson was carted off the field in a somber moment. Detroit gave up an explosive pass to Lamb and then incurred a pass interference call. Dallas' Brandon Aubrey kicked a 50-yard field goal to trim Detroit's lead to 34-9.