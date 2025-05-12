Draft Analyst Rips Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa: 'This Can't Be Inspiring'
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is already faciny scrutiny.
When general manager Brad Holmes made the decision to trade multiple third-round draft picks to trade up 32 spots, it instantly put the former Arkansas wideout under the microscope.
After the team's rookie minicamp, the team posted a highlight video online of the 23-year-old besting a defensive back and securing a solid reception.
A Bleacher Report draft analyst shared, after watching the video posted by the team, "This can't be inspiring if you're a fan of the Detroit Lions."
One of the top areas of concern analysts have about the talented wideout is his ability to separate off of the line of scrimmage.
Many draft analysts believe TeSlaa currently has limitations in his separation ability, given he will be matching up regularly against defensive backs who will play physical at the line of scrimmage at times.
According to Dane Brugler, TeSlaa's weaknesses include, "Unimpressive two-year production in SEC.
Despite size and speed, struggled to escape press and early contact. Wasn’t asked to run full route tree in 2024 role."
Supporters took to social media to downplay early concerns, as many understand it was only the first day of his development at the next level.
Many pointed out that draft analysts could be using one rep to justify what they posted online about his skillset.
Others again pointed out their opinion the Lions reached to moved up that many spots to draft a player with obvious areas of concern.
One supporter shared, "There are people seeing this and complaining about the lack of separation. That’s how you know that you can just ignore their player evaluation about the receiver position."
Another shared, "Draft people quote tweeting rookie minicamp clips to use it as confirmation of their eval is some pathetic s**t, lol."
Another draft analyst posted, "Fans don’t like to be told their team made the worst trade-up and reach in the entire NFL Draft, but that’s exactly what the Lions did with Teslaa."
Here is a sample of the reaction to a social media highlight posted by the Lions of their 2025 third-round pick.