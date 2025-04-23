Draft Buzz: Could Chiefs Make Lions Offer to Trade Down?
The Detroit Lions may find themselves in the advantageous position of having a selection in the first-round many other NFL teams could covet.
With the Kansas City Chiefs picking at No. 31, they may be realistically interested in dealing with a team like the Lions to move up just a couple of spots.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, in her recent draft buzz post, "The Chiefs could be interested in moving up a couple of slots, depending on the price."
Detroit picks at No. 28, but the Chiefs also have similar needs along the offensive and defensive lines.
Detroit's general manager Brad Holmes could be willing to move down just a couple of spots, if a player they believe they can still target a coveted player.
A simple swap could see the Lions swapping the 28th overall pick in exchange for picks 31 and 133 (fourth round). However, a more complex deal could see the Lions swapping picks 28 and 102 for picks 31, 95 and 133.
In the latter scenario, the Chiefs could move up in the first round and swap spots with Detroit in the third round. Additionally, the Lions would gain an extra fourth-round pick to even the value of the deal.
Defensive lineman may fly off the board early
Detroit may not be able to target the top defensive end prospects on their draft board on the first day of the draft, based on how teams are viewing the potential of the high-end defensive linemen.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano believes many teams are going to target pass rushers in the first-round of this year's draft.
"On the subject of Mason Graham, my current belief is that the early part of Round 1 could be very heavy on defensive linemen. There are a ton of good edge rushers and pass-rushing defensive tackles this year," Graziano writes. “And in a draft where teams don’t seem thrilled about the choices at quarterback, cornerback, offensive tackle and wide receiver, I wouldn’t be surprised if a bunch of teams default to pass rusher on Day 1.”