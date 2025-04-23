Lions to Play Chargers in 2025 Hall of Fame Game
The first football game of the 2025 NFL season will feature the Detroit Lions.
In the preseason opener, which will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the Detroit Lions will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July, 31.
It will be the fourth time the Lions have played in Canton, with the most recent appearance being in 1991, when they defeated the Denver Broncos. Detroit is 1-2 in the festive preseason opener, while the Chargers are 0-1-1.
"This game features two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX next February," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said in a press release. "For them to face each other right out of the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season."
The Lions have been designated as the home team, according to the Hall of Fame. Traditionally, teams have not played their starters a hefty amount of snaps during the Hall of Fame Game, with some teams opting to not play their starters at all.
Because they are participating in the game, the Lions can begin training camp early. NFL rules permit that teams can begin camp up to 15 days prior to their first preseason games.
At the NFL annual meetings, coach Dan Campbell explained that he was hoping to have two sets of joint practices during camp.
The event kicks off Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, which will culminate in the four inductees receiving their gold jackets and being enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Among the group is former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who is also a Detroit native. Other members of the class include Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe.
The 2025 Hall of Fame game will be televised on NBC and Peacock.