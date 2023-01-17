Early Look at Lions 2023 Salary-Cap Position
The Detroit Lions enter the 2023 offseason with the opportunity to sign several of their own free agents and can look to sign talented players from other teams who fit their culture.
Currently, the team has approximately $18 million in cap space to allocate towards team spending, according to Spotrac.
Also, moving on from high-priced veterans on the roster could add nearly $25 million more in total space.
General manager Brad Holmes and the front office have navigated the cap quite reasonably, as the team should be able to allocate resources towards their two first-round draft picks and still have funds left over for spending needed during the season.
Detroit currently selects at No. 6 and No. 18 in this year's draft.
The No. 6 pick will likely cost the Lions $5,479,164 in cap space ($4,774,164 signing bonus) and the No. 18 pick will likely cost $2,819,385 ($2,114,385 signing bonus).
To start 2023, Detroit signed 10 players to futures contracts, mostly near the league minimum salary.
This year, all players signed to futures contracts were from the team's own practice squad.
- S Brady Breeze
- WR Maurice Alexander
- WR Stanley Berryhill
- WR Tom Kennedy
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- OT Obinna Eze
- OT Darri Paulo
- DT Demetrius Taylor
- CB Jarren Williams
- CB Khalil Dorsey
Dead money now off the books
- Trey Flowers -- $12,112,376
- Jamie Collins -- $6,333,334
- Tyrell Williams -- $1,000,000
- Jahlani Tavai -- $1,000,000
Current salary cap situation
- Adjusted NFL salary cap -- $227,223,156
- Active Lions contracts -- $208,982,939
- Current dead cap -- $298,770
- 2022 rollover -- $2,223,156
- Total (all) -- $209,281,709
- Total (top 51 contracts) -- $209,281,709
- Estimated cap space (all) -- $17,941,447
- Estimated cap space (top 51) -- $17,941,447