Early Look at Lions 2023 Salary-Cap Position

Detroit Lions are in an advantageous position heading into the offseason.

The Detroit Lions enter the 2023 offseason with the opportunity to sign several of their own free agents and can look to sign talented players from other teams who fit their culture.

Currently, the team has approximately $18 million in cap space to allocate towards team spending, according to Spotrac.

Also, moving on from high-priced veterans on the roster could add nearly $25 million more in total space.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office have navigated the cap quite reasonably, as the team should be able to allocate resources towards their two first-round draft picks and still have funds left over for spending needed during the season.

More: Lions Select DL, CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Detroit currently selects at No. 6 and No. 18 in this year's draft.

The No. 6 pick will likely cost the Lions $5,479,164 in cap space ($4,774,164 signing bonus) and the No. 18 pick will likely cost $2,819,385 ($2,114,385 signing bonus).

To start 2023, Detroit signed 10 players to futures contracts, mostly near the league minimum salary.

This year, all players signed to futures contracts were from the team's own practice squad.

S Brady Breeze

WR Maurice Alexander

WR Stanley Berryhill

WR Tom Kennedy

RB Jermar Jefferson

OT Obinna Eze

OT Darri Paulo

DT Demetrius Taylor

CB Jarren Williams

CB Khalil Dorsey

Dead money now off the books

Trey Flowers -- $12,112,376

Jamie Collins -- $6,333,334

Tyrell Williams -- $1,000,000

Jahlani Tavai -- $1,000,000

Current salary cap situation