Eligibility Reporting Rules Could Haunt Lions Again
The Detroit Lions endured a controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys as the result of a miscommunication between players and officials as to who was reporting as an eligible receiver.
In that game, the Lions had what would've been a go-ahead two-point conversion negated by an illegal touching penalty as it was ruled that Dan Skipper, not the receiver of the pass Taylor Decker, reported as an eligible receiver.
After assisting with officiating recent Lions' practices, NFL referee Shawn Smith said that there have been no additional training or points of emphasis made on the issue of communicating to a referee that a player is reporting as eligible.
"No, there was no discussion on that," Smith said.
Because the Lions have been crafty in situations involving reporting with an intent to confuse the defense, this could again become a factor in the future for the team. As a result, the team will have to be clear with which players are reporting as eligible.
Hip-drop tackle
Smith outlined the expectations and what the officials are looking for when it comes to the changes involving the hip-drop tackle.
"From the officiating standpoint, we want to make sure we see the clear and obvious three elements," Smith said. "We want to see the wrap, we want to see the swivel and the unweighting and then the trapping the legs. If we don't see all three of those, then we're not gonna call it."
While there are concerns about how players will adapt to the different rules involving tackling, the officials are anticipating players adjusting relatively smoothly to the changes.
"Every time we have a rule change, these players adjust," Smith explained. "They're the best in the business and they adjust. You go back to when the horse-collar was first implemented, it was, 'Oh, how are they gonna tackle from behind?" How many times have you seen a horse-collar tackle in a game? Players adjust."
The Lions have made a concentrated effort on adjusting to these changes throughout their padded practices since training camp began.
"Look, the only way to avoid it is to work on tackling," Dan Campbell said. "You have to work on some of these things, tackling, because it's not fair to your guys if you don't. You just react and you're back in, 'Whatever it takes to get the guy down.' So, listen, this league has always been about adjusting. This is a new rule, our guys will adjust, and we'll be just fine."
New changes to replay assist
The NFL has made adjustments to its new replay assist system designed to help officials in 2024. Through this system, replay officials can assist those on the field with a variety of different calls including spot of the ball and penalties.
In 2024, this system will be expanded to help with intentional grounding, roughing the passer and late hit out-of-bounds penalties.
Roughing the passer penalties are among the most controversial given the requirements of the penalty. In utilizing replay assist, Smith said referees will be able to ensure the right call is made.
According to the league, in the case of roughing the passer, the replay official can review whether a quarterback was under duress or if there is clear and obvious evidence that a defender did or did not make contact with the quarterback's head or neck area.