ESPN Reveals 'Daring' Move for Detroit Lions

Will the Detroit Lions draft a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

One of the key decisions that new general manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions must come to an agreement on is whether or not to draft a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft.

With so many needs, especially on defense, utilizing a premium draft choice on a quarterback may not be the best decision for a team looking to rebound from three consecutive losing seasons.

"Certainly, would like a little more of a mobile quarterback, because in today’s game, it’s hard when you’re a guy who can’t move around in the pocket. That’s kind of my vision for a quarterback," head coach Dan Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press.

Quarterback Trey Lance © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Justin Fields © Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While the consensus is that Detroit will target a player on defense, some draft analysts have proposed that the organization should consider more 'daring' moves this offseason.

According to ESPN, "Goff has seen his QBR fall to 25th and 24th at the position the past two seasons as the Rams' offensive pressure rate has slipped from its previous top-five status to 23rd and 17th in the league. He cannot extend plays in the pocket or scramble for new first downs the way that many of the most successful young quarterbacks can.

"By using the seventh overall pick on Justin Fields or Trey Lance, the Lions would add a quarterback that can extend those plays and then use Goff as the bridge until their rookie is ready to play."

The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade will become official on March 17, the start of the new NFL league year.

