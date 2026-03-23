7-Round Mock Draft After Detroit Lions Free Agency

The Detroit Lions' draft board is open after the first two weeks of free agency.

Detroit has been active throughout the early prat of free agency, though they have not made many long-term commitments in that time. They've signed center Cade Mays to a three-year deal, but have plugged the rest of their needs with players on one-year, prove-it contracts.

As a result, the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes could follow several different paths in April's draft. The team could look for young talent in a number of different areas.

Here's my latest prediction at how the Lions will attack the NFL Draft following the first two weeks of free agency.

Round 1, pick 17 — Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

Freeling has been a popular target of the Lions throughout the pre-draft process, and there's a lot to like about the potential fit. Though he isn't the most experienced prospect with just 17 career starts at Georgia, he impressed plenty in 2025 and has the ability to maul opponents in the run game.

Though the Lions signed Larry Borom to a one-year deal this offseason, it would behoove the team to invest in young, athletic talent at the tackle position. The signing of Borom gives the Lions the ability to not have to rush a young player into action right away, and Freeling can compete for the job and develop without the pressure of having to be an immediate answer.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57). | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Round 2, pick 50 — Arizona CB/S Treydan Stukes

A team captain at Arizona who played six collegiate seasons as a former walk-on, Stukes is an interesting fit for Detroit. He fits what the team desires from a character standpoint as a team captain, and he has the versatility that the team values as well.

Last season, Stukes played both slot corner and safety. Detroit has needs in both areas, as both of their starting safeties are recovering from season-ending injuries. Additionally, they lost Amik Robertson in free agency.

In 2025, Stukes covered incredibly well to the tune of a 34.4 passer rating against on passes in his direction. He showcased solid instincts with four interceptions, and also flashed his athleticism with a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine in February.

Round 4, pick 118 — Missouri DL Chris McClellan

There's plenty that has been made about the Lions need for an EDGE, but they could also benefit from finding another option for their interior defensive line. The Lions lost Roy Lopez to the Cardinals, and DJ Reader remains unsigned.

While the Lions have Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill coming back, they could use another rotational nose tackle. McClellan fits that bill with NFL-ready size at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds. He has some pass-rush ability, and is strong with his hands at the point of contact. He could be an ideal second option at the nose position in Detroit's defense.

Round 4, pick 128 — Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

The Lions have signed two defensive ends this offseason to one-year contracts in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner. Wonnum is a capable run defender who has room to grow as a pass-rusher, while Turner is a former first-round pick who has struggled staying healthy.

In Dennis-Sutton, the Lions would be adding another run-stuffer to their defensive line. He doesn't have the eye-popping pass-rush production that many desire, but he truly fits the Lions' mold of a pocket crusher to work opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 5, pick 157 — Texas A&M IOL Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Reed-Adams would be another depth addition for an offensive line that the Lions are currently rebuilding. They signed Mays to be their center of the future, and added a guard in Juice Scruggs through their trade of David Montgomery.

Last season, Reed-Adams earned a 72.7 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade and displayed an aptitude for driving defenders. Detroit has both of its starting guards returning in Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, but could use another competitive depth option along with Scruggs and Miles Frazier.

Round 5, pick 181 — Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr.

There's some value in doubling up at the EDGE position for Detroit, and Gumbs would be a different style of player than Dennis-Sutton. Whereas Dennis-Sutton is more physical and stout, Gumbs is athletic with high upside but in need of some development.

Beginning his career as a walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois, Gumbs has evolved into a high-ceiling pass-rush prospect with flashes of elite athleticism. He helped his cause with a strong showing at the NFL Combine, and his work ethic should help him continue to grow and succeed at the next level.

Round 6, pick 205 — Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder

After losing Alex Anzalone, the Lions have a need at linebacker. Rolder is a local product having played at Michigan, and could be an ideal outside linebacker fit after Anzalone's departure leaves a void at the WILL spot.

Malcolm Rodriguez was re-signed to a one-year deal, and should get a look to start along with incumbents Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. However, Rolder is coming off a season where he had 76 combined tackles, two sacks and an interception and showcased serious upside.

If Rolder isn't able to earn a starting spot right away, he has the ability to help on special teams immediately.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (LB22). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 6, pick 213 — North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

The Lions have done their homework on Payton, having met with him at the Combine. He's a versatile athlete who was a dual-threat standout at North Dakota State. Detroit made a move already at this position this offseason, as they agreed to terms with Teddy Bridgewater, but there's value in bringing in a young option to compete for the backup job and develop behind Jared Goff.

Adding a quarterback with some mobility would also give the Lions an opportunity to incorporate some unique wrinkles into their offense. If Payton's athleticism translates, they could design some unique run packages for him to add a change of pace option that could keep defenses off balance.

Round 7, pick 222 — Michigan TE Max Bredeson

There's been plenty of indications about how the Lions will value the tight end position under new coordinator Drew Petzing, who frequently used multi tight end packages in Arizona. Even though they retain their top two options and signed Tyler Conklin, they could look to add a tight end on the third day of the draft.

Bredeson is a team captain who was a physical run blocker at Michigan, and has some versatility. He also could be an answer for the team as a traditional fullback, which would be beneficial for the Lions' run-oriented attack headlined by standout Jahmyr Gibbs.