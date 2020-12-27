Stephen A. Smith: 'Matt Stafford’s Career Has Wasted Away' in Detroit

Read more on the comments made by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith following the Detroit Lions 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Another nationally televised game for the Detroit Lions provided the country further proof of how quarterback Matthew Stafford is the most unfortunate signal-caller in the entire league.

Stephen A. Smith, co-host of ESPN's "First Take", was among the many who took to social media to complain about the horrible play of the Lions and to share how disgraceful the performance was.

"Of course I want @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers to win, but damn! These @Lions are a disgrace. Clearly, they didn’t come to play at all. Matt Stafford’s career has wasted away being with these guys — even though he’s not playing today. What a nightmare!," Smith tweeted during the Lions nationally televised game.



Smith's colleague and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky has made numerous references this season that Detroit should simply move on from the veteran signal-caller at the end of the season.

"100% the #Lions need to move on from Stafford It's time. He was there for 12 years, it didn't work," Orlovsky said on a recent appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show."

Stafford has two years remaining on his current contract and would carry a dead cap hit of approximately $20 million if he's traded by Detroit this offseason.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Embarrassed City of Detroit Again on National TV

Matthew Stafford Injured against Buccaneers

Lions' Inept Culture on Full Display in 47-7 Loss to Buccaneers

Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions

5 Defensive Players Lions Can Build Around

Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.