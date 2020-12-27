NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Stephen A. Smith: 'Matt Stafford’s Career Has Wasted Away' in Detroit

Read more on the comments made by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith following the Detroit Lions 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Another nationally televised game for the Detroit Lions provided the country further proof of how quarterback Matthew Stafford is the most unfortunate signal-caller in the entire league. 

Stephen A. Smith, co-host of ESPN's "First Take", was among the  many who took to social media to complain about the horrible play of the Lions and to share how disgraceful the performance was. 

"Of course I want @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers to win, but damn! These @Lions are a disgrace. Clearly, they didn’t come to play at all. Matt Stafford’s career has wasted away being with these guys — even though he’s not playing today. What a nightmare!," Smith tweeted during the Lions nationally televised game. 

Smith's colleague and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky has made numerous references this season that Detroit should simply move on from the veteran signal-caller at the end of the season. 

"100% the #Lions need to move on from Stafford It's time. He was there for 12 years, it didn't work," Orlovsky said on a recent appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show."

Stafford has two years remaining on his current contract and would carry a dead cap hit of approximately $20 million if he's traded by Detroit this offseason.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Embarrassed City of Detroit Again on National TV

Matthew Stafford Injured against Buccaneers

Lions' Inept Culture on Full Display in 47-7 Loss to Buccaneers

Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions

5 Defensive Players Lions Can Build Around

Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

stafford5
News

Stephen A. Smith: 'Matt Stafford’s Career Has Wasted Away' in Detroit

daniel5
News

Lions Embarrass City of Detroit Again on National TV

USATSI_15362120_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Inept Culture on Full Display, Lose, 47-7

stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Injured against Buccaneers

ragnow5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactives: Ragnow Inactive, Decker Active

USATSI_15339719_168388382_lowres
News

3 Players That Must Shine to Beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_15339827_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions

USATSI_15235981_168388382_lowres
News

5 Defensive Players the Lions Can Build Around

dimitroff5
News

SI Lions Roundtable: Best General Manager Candidate