Everybody Is Saying Bears Coach Ben Johnson Gives 'Adam Gase Vibes'
Former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase became infamous for one of the most unique introductory press conferences in NFL history.
His eyes glaring weirdly instantly turned into one of the most shares memes online.
While supporters of the Detroit Lions observed former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson addressing Chicago reporters for the first time, many took to social media to share they were sensing "Adam Gase vibes" while listening to him answer questions.
Johnson accepted the Bears head coaching position less than 72 hours after Detroit fell short of their 2024 season goals.
"A tremendous wave of emotions follows up when your season gets ended like it did for us," said Johnson. "I’m still reeling through some of. It’s a hard thing to do when you’re around a group of guys that’s as committed as we were to not only winning a division title but getting the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but following through by winning a Super Bowl and coming up short the way that we did."
The Bears new coach acknowledged he was still processing his emotions after the Lions were upset by the Commanders at home in the postseason.
Detroit was bounced from the postseason after earning No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.
"I’m still reeling through that, what I could’ve done differently, of course," said Johnson. "As that game ended and exit meetings happened, information was brought to me about potential situations and it did not take long for me to realize where I wanted to continue my career.”