'We're Going to F**k You Up': St. Brown Reacts to Johnson Leaving
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared on his latest podcast episode his reaction to Ben Johnson accepting the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears.
St. Brown indicated his former offensive coordinator was one of the hardest working individuals in the Lions building.
The talented wideout indicated Johnson expressed that in order to be the best, he must defeat the best team in the division.
“I said, ‘For two times a year, Ben, we’re going to f**k you up,’” St. Brown expressed. “He goes, ‘I’ma f**k you up.’ I said, ‘Okay, we’ll see.’ I told him I know all the plays he likes to run. I know all his tendencies. But we were just going back and forth messing around. It’s funny. He’s like, ‘If I want to be the best, I’ve got to beat the best, right?’"
St. Brown indicated he does not blame Johnson for accepting an opportunity to further his career, especially since he positioned himself to be among the most coveted coaches in the NFL.
"I would want to have him in Detroit forever, but that’s not the reality of things. Other teams are going to approach him," St. Brown said. "He’s going to want to, I feel like every coach, not every coach, but a lot of coaches want to be a head coach at one point in their lives if they can.
"This is the best opportunity, I think, for him to leave," St. Brown explained further. "If he didn’t leave this year, I feel like teams would say, “Oh, what’s wrong with him? He had the most points.’ We had the highest-scoring offense in the league. We lost early, unfortunately, but I feel like this was the year for him to leave and he took it. So I don’t blame him.”
The former fourth round pick dismissed the notion that Johnson did not have the Lions prepared to play against the Commanders.
St. Brown noted, "Everyone on Twitter, the Lions fans, f****ng hating him, talking about, ‘He didn’t prepare for this (latest game). He was taking interviews on the bye week.’ Trust me. I know Ben. He was as locked in as can be for that game."