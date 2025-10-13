Exposed: Lions Fans Rip Coordinators After Loss to Chiefs
The Detroit Lions suffered their second defeat of the 2025 season on Sunday, falling 30-17 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Detroit had an early penalty shift their momentum on their opening drive, and squandered an opportunity to build a two-score lead prior to halftime. Instead, the Lions trailed 13-10 at the break, and Kansas City scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to build a two score lead.
The Lions scored in the fourth quarter to pull within three, but the Chiefs were able to answer with a touchdown and added a late field goal to secure the double-digit victory.
Detroit appeared to score a touchdown on the game's opening series, as Jared Goff caught a 1-yard pass from running back David Montgomery. However, the officials determined that Goff's movement out behind center and inability to get set out wide constitude an illegal motion penalty. This forced Detroit to settle for a field goal.
Kansas City answered with a touchdown, but Detroit was able to jump back in front 10-6 thanks to a touchdown pass from Goff to Jameson Williams. The Lions had an opportunity to build on the lead later in the second quarter, but went three-and-out.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the drive to regain the lead for Kansas City, scoring a rushing touchdown with under a minute remaining in the half to create a 13-10 lead. With the benefit of getting the ball first out of halftime, the Chiefs extended their lead to 10 on the first possession of the third quarter.
Detroit would get back within three, 20-17, with a touchdown pass from Goff to Sam LaPorta. However, Mahomes led a nine-play, 69-yard drive that finished with a three-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown.
That would prove too much for the Lions to overcome, and the Chiefs would add a late field goal to effectively ice the game.
Following the game, fans expressed frustration with the play-calling by offensive coordinator John Morton. The Lions entered the game leading the NFL in scoring, but didn't take many aggressive downfield shots.
Meanwhile, the personnel on defense was severely hampered due to injuries. Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet saw significant time defensively, while Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch played through injuries.
Mahomes played like the best version of himself in accounting for four touchdowns, and as a result the Lions were forced to play from behind much of the night.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' loss Sunday.