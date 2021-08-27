5 Players to Watch in Lions' Third Preseason Game

Five Detroit Lions players to watch out for in the team's third 2021 preseason game.

The Detroit Lions will play the Indianapolis Colts in their 2021 preseason finale.

It is one last chance for the team to fine tune for the regular season - - and one last chance for the players who may be on the bubble to make a lasting impression.

Whoever said the preseason is meaningless, better not tell that to these guys.

Who are five players to watch that need to come out strong?

1.) Running back Craig Reynolds

Every now and again a Cinderella story emerges from an NFL training camp, and this season, Reynolds is that story.

Signed on August 12, this unknown from Kutztown college introduced himself in the huddle before scoring a touchdown and has never looked back.

After bouncing around with Washington and Jacksonville the past couple of seasons, Reynolds has a strong chance of making this team and could up the depth chart to the number three spot.

He has shown some of the most "want" of anyone on this roster and that counts for a lot.

He is tough inside, has enough speed to get outside, and he has caught everything thrown in his direction. Most impressive is the yardage he is picking up after contact. One more solid performance like his first two should seal the deal.

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Tight End Alize Mack

In the opening preseason game against Buffalo, Mack was running with the one's when quarterback Jared Goff was in the game, but he slid back to playing in the latter stages of the Pittsburgh contest last week.

Mack is not going to make this roster unless he really turns it on Friday night, and even if he does, he still might not make it.

Nothing about his game is exciting. He works at it as a run blocker with his slender looking frame, but he lacks the power to hold up for long.

Pittsburgh's defender Marvin Ingram embarrassed him by blowing past him for a huge tackle for a loss last weekend. His route running and ability to catch look marginal as well.

3.) Inside linebacker Derrick Barnes

Every time I watch film of Barnes, I walk away impressed. He will start in this league, and it could be sooner rather than later.

I look for consistent playmakers and that defines the active Barnes. Sideline to sideline he hustles, making sure tackles and making his presence felt.

Barnes needs to shed blocks a little bit better and make plays a little closer to the line of scrimmage, but let's not split hairs, he still is pretty darn good. Plus, he has the juice to get to the passer and rack up big time sack numbers.

Buy stock in Barnes because he is a keeper.

4.) Quarterback David Blough



It would seem Blough is all set to carry a clipboard as the No. 3 in Detroit this season behind Jared Goff and back-up Tim Boyle.

But, is that for sure? No, it is not. A lot will hinge on how Blough plays against Indianapolis and if an upgrade becomes available on waivers.

Despite having good mobility and engineering some later scoring drives, everyone has had to hold their breath when he throws an out route due to his mediocre arm strength.

As a touch passer, he is not nearly accurate or consistent enough to make a living. Blough needs to have the game of his life against the Colts to solidify his spot on the roster.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

5.) Outside linebacker Julian Okwara

No doubt, Okwara has the raw ability, he just is letting his foot off the gas too often and that is exactly what earned Detroit their 5-11 record last season.

Sure, he looked like a world-beater against Pittsburgh's second stringers last week, but he does not look like he fits a 3-4 defensive system (three down defensive linemen, four linebackers).

Okwara has looked hesitant standing up as a linebacker, especially against Buffalo.

The second-year defensive lineman has looked much more comfortable playing with his hand down in the dirt, when he has been able to use his speed to win through the back door of the pocket.

He has also been nothing to write home about against the run or in pass coverage. Okwara has the pass rushing ability, but he currently does not appear to be a fit for where Detroit is going.