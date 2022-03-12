5 Things Will Harris Can Improve Upon in 2022

Read more on the five things Detroit Lions safety Will Harris can improve upon in 2022.

Detroit safety Will Harris had a breakout season in 2021, and posted more tackles (93) than in all of 2019 and 2020 combined.

Harris was a third-round draft choice for the Lions in 2019, and he is someone I have been critical of on the record.

In 2019, I called his play “below average,” and this past November, I said it was like having 10 men on the field when he was out there.

The statistics support those statements.

The Lions had the No. 23 ranked pass defense in 2021, and were ranked No. 31 in 2020 and No. 32 in 2019 in the same category.

I am not alone in my criticism of Harris, either. In October, Pro Football Focus labeled Harris as "the league’s second-worst ranked safety.”

2022 is the final season on Harris’ rookie deal with Detroit, and no doubt, it will be a critical season for him. It will determine if Harris sees a second contract in the NFL.

While Harris had some nice performances last season, where he posted six-nine tackles per game, he had other performances where he posted just three (12/5 MIN), two (10/31 PHI) and even one (10/17 CIN).

Harris’ game against the Bengals was the single-worst performance I have seen by a safety in 40 years. Harris was extremely tentative and passive against Cincinnati. He clearly went out of his way not to make plays.

Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase shoved Harris out of the way like a rag doll on a long screen play that turned into a touchdown by Joe Mixon.

Let's take a look now at five things Harris needs to improve upon headed into 2022.

1.) Take better angles in support

There were multiple examples in these three games of Harris taking bad angles, and by doing so, he kept himself out of making a stop. On one longer run by the Eagles’ Boston Scott, Harris literally ran next to Scott, instead of choosing to try to tackle him. Harris needs to take far more aggressive and decisive angles to the ball carriers.

2.) Provide better help over the top

This was an issue in the Cincinnati game. Harris was late in providing deeper-half help over the top a couple of times. He was noticeably hesitant.

One of the primary jobs of a safety is to provide help to corners on deeper routes, and Harris needs to find a way to be able to get there when the ball is arriving. Harris needs to drive harder on the ball when it is being thrown.

3.) Be more aggressive

Time and time again on game film, Harris wanted absolutely nothing to do with providing pass and run support. He often ran in by the pile after his teammates had already made the tackles.

Harris looked passive most of the time, and he looked downright disinterested from start to finish against Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Harris even pulled up, instead of trying to tackle Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on a couple of runs he made. As a safety, he needs to move inward, instead of shying away.

Harris just stood around on the goal line, and watched as the Eagles punched two runs into the end zone.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

4.) Find a way to overcome the blocks of wide receivers in the run game

There were too many times to count when Harris got manhandled by wide receivers on running plays. Harris needs to find a way to overcome those blocks and be able to get to the running backs.



5.) Do better in anticipating man-coverage routes and assignments

If there is one thing Harris can do, it is run with receivers, tight ends and running backs in a straight line while in pass coverage. However, if they break off the route, Harris is in trouble.

Harris allowed two touchdowns in the end zone while matched up in man coverage against Minnesota. The receivers easily created separation against him.

Harris needs to learn to anticipate the routes better. He looked unprepared on both of those touchdowns.