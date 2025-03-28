Lions Extend Ford Field Naming Rights Until 2036
The Detroit Lions' home stadium will keep the name Ford Field through 2036, as the two parties extended their deal as announced Friday.
First established in 2002, the Lions and Ford Field's partnership is the second-longest in the NFL. With recent success, the Lions' home stadium has become known as one of the toughest for opponents to play in.
"Renewing our relationship with Ford Motor Company has always been a top priority for us," said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood in a press release. "Ford was an integral partner in our move back to downtown Detroit in 2002 and continues to be valuable to the growth of our brand. We are proud to have an iconic, Detroit founded company's name on our building for the foreseeable future."
Ford Field has hosted many significant events in its history, including Super Bowl XL in 2006, the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in 2009 and the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four in 2010. Additionally, the venue will host the men's basketball Final Four in 2027.
The Lions announced the extension in a video Friday featuring head coach Dan Campbell, running back David Montgomery, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders and musicians Big Sean and Kid Rock, who are both Detroit natives.
In the video, the panelists shared their favorite moments at the stadium, whether it was playing in a game or performing in a concert.
"January 14th, 2024, versus the Rams, first playoff win, 32 years," Campbell said. "Two hours before the game, you could just feel the electricity. The hairs on my arms were standing up. It's one of those — I'll never forget it. It makes this place special for me."
Campbell and the Lions have taken plenty of pride in making life difficult for road teams that play in big games at Ford Field.
"They all have a job to do. This is your job, next one's got something else, and nobody's job is more important than the one next to them," Campbell explained. "We've got everything here that we need to make this a special venue for our fans, but it's uncomfortable for anybody that's not welcome here. That's what you want, I know that's what I want."