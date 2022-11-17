Ford Field Will Host Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns Sunday

Due to inclement weather, the Buffalo Bills game has been moved to Ford Field.

With forecasts calling for a massive amount of snow to fall in Buffalo over the weekend, the NFL has made a decision to move the Buffalo Bills contest against the Cleveland Browns game to a different location.

Earlier this week, the league had been monitoring weather forecasts in Buffalo, and it has been decided that the significant amount of snowfall that is expected this weekend was not conducive to playing a game outdoors.

With the Lions playing on the road against the Giants this weekend at MetLife Stadium, Ford Field became a natural place to host an NFL contest that was in danger of being impacted severely by weather.

The last occasion snow forced the league to move a game out of Buffalo was back in 2014, when the Jets and Bills played a Monday Night contest in Detroit.

The 6-3 Bills are currently looking to end a two-game losing streak against a 3-6 Browns team that has been struggling without their new signal-caller in DeShaun Watson.

An interesting note is that now with the game in Detroit, the Bills have lost the edge they could have had in Buffalo, as Cleveland is only a 2.5 hour drive from Ford Field.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER