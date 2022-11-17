The Detroit Lions could have one of their offensive weapons back in the mix, when the team suits up against the New York Giants Sunday.

After missing the past two games, wideout Josh Reynolds returned to the practice field Thursday.

He expressed in the locker room following practice that prior to this season, he had been quite "lucky" on the injury front. He, in fact, had not missed game action in the past due to injury.

Those not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media included wideout Trinity Benson, center Frank Ragnow and defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

After also missing practice on Wednesday, running back Jamaal Williams and left tackle Taylor Decker returned to the team's Allen Park practice facility Thursday.

Detroit Lions' Week 11 Thursday Injury Report

WR Trinity Benson -- Knee (NP)

C Frank Ragnow -- Foot (NP)

DL Josh Paschal -- Knee (NP)

WR Josh Reynolds -- Back (LP)

DL Charles Harris -- Groin (LP)

S DeShon Elliott -- Concussion protocol (LP)

RB Jamaal Williams -- Illness (FP)

OT Taylor Decker -- Resting veteran (FP)

RB D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/shoulder (FP)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- Elbow (FP)

CB Chase Lucas -- Ankle (FP)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (FP)

OL Matt Nelson -- Calf (FP)

