Former Lions Defensive Line Coach Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
Former Detroit Lions defensive line coach and current New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The veteran coach spent the 2024 season on the coaching staff of Dan Campbell, earning the respect of the roster and those on the coaching staff.
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has tabbed linebackers coach Zak Kuhr to serve as the team's defensive leader while Williams has been dealing with health issues.
According to masslive.com, "Patriots defensive line coach Clint McMillan said the veteran coach has been around Gillette Stadium helping out the staff."
“I think it’s been the same the whole time. Like, I’m always going to ask him what he thinks up front. We always bounce ideas off of each other about how we can help the defensive line, what we like pass rush-wise," McMillan said. "It’s been the same as it’s been, so he’s been able to continually help us be. Be a part of the collaboration to help us get ready for games. It’s been business kind of the same as it’s been.”
Back in the spring, the 51-year-old coach took time away from the AFC East squad to take care of his health and to address a serious medical issue.
More: Lions Linebacker Played Through Gruesome Injury
He again had to take time away after Week 1 of the regular season. Kuhr made the defensive calls the past two weeks.
Williams has had stints with the Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.
“I mean, I learned NFL defensive line play from him. I could go on about Terrell for two hours before I get to anything about football. He’s a great, great dude, great friend. But his ability to create relationships, if I can get 10% of that from him, it’d be amazing," McMillan said. “So, his ability to connect, find ways to reach different 10 different personalities and make him understand that we all have the same goal, I think that’s second to none."
Dan Campbell was disappointed he only had the opportunity to work with Williams for one NFL season.
"He's an outstanding teacher. Great human being," Campbell said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Someone who's team first, hard worker. He's got a good vision for what he wants to do, and certainly, I know what Mike Vrabel wants to do out there, they've worked together. He's just top-notch.
"That was like the hardest thing," Campbell added. "I got Terrell and then a year later he's gone. I was fortunate to get (new defensive line coach) Kacy Rogers after that. The Patriots are going to be very happy with (Williams), man. He's outstanding. He's one of the best d-line coaches in the league, if not the best. I think him and Kacy are No. 1 and 2."