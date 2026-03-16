What Detroit Lions Are Getting in CB Roger McCreary

New Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary is looking forward to the opportunity to be coached by head man Dan Campbell.

The sixth-year head coach is a former player who has garnered the respect of many players across the National Football League.

"Just the team. I'll say the coach, Dan (Campbell). Just seeing the type of coach that he is. I know the style he is," said McCready, when asked what drew him to the Motown. "I would love to be coached by a person like that, because he played the game, he knows the game. And I feel like that's the best experience, by being coached by somebody who's been through it."

When asked what his playing style looks like, the former second-round pick expressed, "My playing style is more instinctive and I'll say aggressive," said McCreary. "From your corner, you have got to do more than just be a coverage guy. So, I feel like the other side of that is just me being aggressive and then showing that part of me."

McCreary started his career with the Tennessee Titans and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season last year.

The 26-year-old has played in 61-career games with 38 games started.

Since 2022, he has tallied 257 tackles, four sacks, 22 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 17 pass defenses.

"I said that's part of my playing style. I feel like what shines the most is, with my size and everything, the aggressiveness. I feel like setting the edge, tackling and being there," said McCreary. "Filling in the gaps, disrupting the ball and everything. I feel like that's my playing style. And that's what stands out the most."

It is expected that McCreary will be in competition with Ennis Rakestraw and possibly Christian Izien for playing time at the nickel cornerback position.

Early in his career, he has established himself as a willing run defender and does not shy away from his tackling duties.

In free agency, The Athletic ranked the former Auburn Tigers defensive back the 101st best player available.

“The Rams acquired McCreary from the Titans via trade in October. He got injured on the first snap of his Rams debut in Week 12 and did not return until Week 17. McCreary was primarily a nickel in Tennessee, but he played more on the outside in the playoffs for the Rams," Daniel Popper writes. "He can play both spots and has inside-outside flexibility. McCreary has good eyes and instincts. He is physical both as a run defender and coverage player.”