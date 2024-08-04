Former Lions Safety Signs with Titans
Former Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs is joining the Tennessee Titans.
According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old defensive back reached an agreement on a one year contract worth up to $5 million.
Throughout the offseason, many supporters were holding out hope a reunion could have taken place in Motown.
A former defensive lineman, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, also took to social media to encourage Diggs to hopefully return to the team that drafted him nine years ago.
Harrison posted on social media, "Nino to Detroit is the only news that we need right now ... tell him bring his old secondary buddy with him too."
Back in 2015, the Lions selected Diggs with pick No. 200 (fifth-round). He proceeded to work his way into becoming a leader in the locker room and a productive member of the secondary.
He earned a three-year extension, but eventually had difficulty getting along with Detroit's coach Matt Patricia. The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator alienated many members of the roster due to his difficulty relating to players and unwillingness to adapt his coaching methods.
Detroit eventually sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick.
General manager Brad Holmes is banking on a trio of young safeties to be able to execute and perform at a high level this season in Aaron Glenn's defense.
Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu complement each other in many ways and have the potential to be around the football to force pass breakups and interceptions.
Joseph, in fact, has made a season goal of leading the NFL in interceptions.