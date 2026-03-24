Brad Holmes Addresses Current Relationship With Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions are focused intently on seeking out the best players for their 2026 roster.

Appearing on the "Lions Collective" podcast, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about the recent comments made by Mike Valenti on 97.1 The Ticket about his relationship with head coach Dan Campbell.

"I think the only intensity I would say is just that -- when you have a disappointment of a season like we had, it's more intense, in terms of what I spoke about at the end of the season press conference, is that it is a deeper, harder look from top to bottom on everything. And that's what me and Dan have done in joint alignment," said Holmes. "So, that that would be the only intensity that was probably a little further, because you get this eye-opener. It's like, 'Whoa, hold on now. Let's just make sure that we're not overlooking something.' If there's a tweak or adjustment that needs to be done.

"I would say that would be the intensity, that's what's happening. I don't know where the other stuff came from," Holmes added. "I mean, if anything, it's me and Dan in total lockstep, like we always have been. We're just kind of looking at everything top to bottom, which we already have done, and that we will continue to do for sure."

Brad Holmes broke down the Detroit Lions financial APPROACH in free agency and building the roster 👀



“We’re trying to keep our SUSTAINABILITY at a GOOD level… we’re not trying to do this ONE and DONE kind of thing”



The Detroit Lions are building LONG TERM success #OnePride pic.twitter.com/hAuMVa4hx3 — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) March 24, 2026

Not doing one-and-done thing

While operating with financial constraints, the team was focused on adding players to keep the team performing at a high level, but not sacrificing the viability of long-term success.

"We're trying to keep our sustainability at a good level. We're not trying to do this one-and-done thing. You can two different approaches," said Holmes. "You can be, let's not extend these players and then let's get more expensive free agents. Are we sure that that's the right move?"

Not done yet

Despite the myriad of short-term deals, Holmes expressed the team is constantly seeking to add talent all throughout the year.

"We're not done yet," said Holmes. "We still got our eyes open leading all the way up until the draft. So, this thing's not over with yet. Now, I don't have a crystal ball, because if we don't sign anybody, and then you're gonna say (but you said). But no seriously, we're still actively looking, still actively having discussions with players agents, so we're not done.

"Wherever it's set now, we're going to keep adding and keep adding, and then obviously when the draft comes, we're going to add as much as possible there with the right guys. When the draft is over, we're going to keep adding. We're going to keep adding post-draft. I think we have a really good process for that to identify those guys," Holmes added. "The cool thing about the draft is, yeah you get the draft, you get those young guys you are really excited about. But after the draft, man, there's some exciting guys that are available that have played a lot of ball that you can still add. I think we have the right competition now, but it's far from done."

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