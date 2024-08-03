Carlton Davis Believes Terrion Arnold Is 'Going to Run the League Some Day'
Add Carlton Davis to the growing list of individuals who have been impressed with the Lions’ youngsters so far in training camp.
Davis has had the chance to see first-hand just how talented Jameson Williams is, going one-on-one with the third-year pro on multiple occasions.
Among many things, the veteran cornerback has been blown away by Williams’ first-class speed.
“He's shown that he can be a guy that's a real problem in this league,” Davis said of Williams Friday. “His speed is second to none, and his hunger, you can tell he's just ready to make plays. And, you can tell he's like enthusiastic about going out on the field and being the same guy every day.”
Competition amongst the defensive backs and wide receivers thus far in camp has been intense, much to the admiration of Davis. This high level of competition has served as a motivational factor for the veteran defender.
“It's great, it's great competition. I love it, I need to be pushed. I need to have that competition level, man,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back expressed. “I'd be lying if I said I wasn't out there trying to be the best version of myself against those guys, because if I didn't, they would kind of kick my ass. So, I'm out there pushing them and they're pushing me. So, it's been great.”
Davis is a fierce competitor who's trying to win every rep in practice. Thus, he's impressed by those that possess that same level of fight and tenacity.
According to the seventh-year pro, rookie defensive back Terrion Arnold – who interrupted Davis’ media session Friday – is just that type of player. He's witnessed the 2024 first-round pick exert a relentless effort all throughout camp.
“He's just so persistent,” Davis said of the Alabama product. “This guy just doesn't go away. I think it reflects his game and how resilient he is. He doesn't care about what people say about him. He's just going to be himself. He's going to go hard, he's going to have that confidence and you've got to love that in the guy.”
Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick in this past April's draft, is believed to have the necessary intangibles to develop into a No. 1-caliber cornerback. Davis, for one, sees that high level of potential (and then some) in Arnold.
“You don't know what you're going to get with him, but you know that he's a special guy, man,” a smiling Davis commented, in response to a question from the rookie defensive back. “You know that this guy's going to run the league some day. If he just stopped talking so much, sometimes he just talks too much. But, he's a great dude. I love playing with him. My boy.”