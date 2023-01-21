5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Divisional Round Saturday

All Lions takes a look at five impending free agents the Detroit Lions should watch closely during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Saturday.

Though the Detroit Lions are frustrated with watching the playoffs from the side, there’s an advantage that comes with their current standing.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes will get a good look at Saturday’s playoff games, allowing him to evaluate potential free agents currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

Here are five impending free agents playing Saturday that the Lions should consider adding.

CB James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles

Lions fans will be familiar with Bradberry, as he returned a Jared Goff interception for a touchdown in the 2022 season opener. That game marked his debut as a member of the Eagles, as he was acquired after being released by the New York Giants.

Bradberry had a solid regular season for the Eagles, intercepting three passes and making 44 tackles. He formed a solid tandem with Darius Slay, a former Lions defensive back who has worked his way into the conversation of the league’s best corners.

Bradberry will be 30 during the 2023 season, with seven years under his belt. This experience could be an asset for the Lions, as he would instantly serve as a mentor to young corners such as Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs.

More: CB Cameron Sutton Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target

The proven talent that Bradberry would bring would also be beneficial, as he could slot right in as the team’s top cornerback option. Detroit’s cornerback position has been a revolving door of sorts in years past, so this stability could aid the defense’s resurgent efforts.

DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

Hargrave is due for a nice payday heading into his age-30 season. The talented defensive tackle has been excellent for the Eagles in 2022. He has posted a career-high 11 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Adding Hargrave would add legitimate star power to Detroit’s defensive line. The Lions seem to have addressed the EDGE position, and could take their efforts to the next level by adding a player like Hargrave.

Though he’s a prototypical defensive tackle, he posted a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 90.7, which is among the best in the league by an interior defensive lineman.

LB T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Edwards is a solid defender at the second level. He finished with 99 tackles and was a reliable force for the Philadelphia defense.

There’s some pass-rushing mettle with Edwards, too, as he finished with two sacks.

The Lions have a decision to make regarding veteran starter Alex Anzalone, who is a free agent. Though he’s a solid leader and had a good year, Edwards would be an upgrade at the position.

The Wisconsin product posted better metrics in every area on PFF’s defensive scales than Anzalone, headlined by his 84.8 overall grade and 83.4 run defense mark.

DT Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs

Nnadi started all 17 games for the Chiefs but was limited in his production. Still, the 26-year-old has plenty of potential and could be a solid addition for Detroit’s defensive line.

The Lions were light on the line last season, adding Isaiah Buggs leading into training camp and Benito Jones after initial roster cuts. Outside of those two, Alim McNeill was the only other consistent contributor.

Because production was so limited, the Lions would be wise to add depth at the position. Nnadi is still young and could be a perfect candidate to receive one of Holmes’ short-term contracts with an opportunity to prove himself.

TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has three tight ends due to be free agents, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the trio of Engram, Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz.

Engram, formerly a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2017, had a resurgent year with the Jaguars upon signing with them in the offseason.

Tight end is a position of need for the Lions, who got modest production from three players after trading away former starter T.J. Hockenson. Expect the team to address this position in the offseason, with Engram set to be one of the best on the open market.

If Engram isn’t a fit, Manhertz may be a potential option. His receiving production is limited, as he caught just six passes during the regular season, but his blocking metrics are solid. PFF assigned him a 63.2 overall run blocking grade, while he earned an 80.0 for his production as a pass-blocker.

The Lions will likely be in the market for an addition at this position, so pay attention to these three players as potential additions.