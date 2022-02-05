Grading Alim McNeill's Rookie Season

SI All Lions provides its grade of nose tackle Alim McNeill's rookie season in the NFL.

If there is one word that could be used to describe nose tackle Alim McNeill’s rookie season in Detroit, it would be inconsistent.

He looked like a rookie in every sense of the word. McNeill showed flashes of good play, and proved why Detroit selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, he additionally displayed why he was only able to see 36.99 percent of the defense’s snaps.

McNeill played in all 17 games, logging 39 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks.

Those numbers were not bad, but they were not great, either. Those were the numbers of a rookie who was getting his feet wet.

In Detroit’s defensive system, which is a 3-4 base alignment (three down defensive linemen and four linebackers), the nose tackle is not really known for being able to rush the passer. That position -- more often than not -- is asked to hold the point and occupy space.

McNeill is a big, wide and physically strong player who was able to do just that in 2021- - for the most part.

He was not powerful enough to put the center or interior linemen on skates and drive them back into the quarterback’s face, but he was able to get a slight push back into the pocket.

While McNeill did show the brute power to effectively bull-rush, he did flash a quick swim move and the ability to slip into the gaps to penetrate the pocket, too. McNeill needs to further develop this skill and do even more of it in 2022.

McNeill was more effective in a limited area against the run, but again, even then, he was still too inconsistent.

He was able to do a decent job holding the point and occupying space, so his teammates could make the tackles (a primary responsibility of a NT in a 3-4 scheme).

Occupying space is what McNeill does best. Moving his stout and heavy frame is like trying to slide a refrigerator around in the kitchen.

Now that McNeill has gotten past the awkwardness that can come with being a rookie, his game needs to show improvement. McNeill needs to look like he is less lost.

Undoubtedly, as a third-round pick, McNeill is going to have to prove he can become a lot more consistent and productive, if he wants to see more regular snaps in this defense.



Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

#54 Alim McNeill - 6-foot-2, 330 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (9/12) 49ers, (12/12) Broncos and (1/9) Packers

Grade: C+

Scouting Report

Stout, inconsistent rotational nose/defensive tackle with active hands, a solid anchor and some quickness into the pocket. Often seen in a four-point stance (with both hands down in the dirt) pre-snap. Looked boxy in pre-snap stance. Uses hands in pass-rushing situations, but often neutralized and stalemated after first couple of steps. Flexed strength to get average movement. Flashed athletic ability, using hands to slip into a gap, and got a lot more penetration this way.

Against the run, he is an inside-the-box, very limited area player. He showed the ability to shed and disengage to make solid, wrapping tackles or assists. However, he did not do that all the time. Sometimes neutralized.

Held ground most of the time, but occasionally got moved out of a lane. Needs to consistently hold his ground and shed blocks. Showed he can do it, but he did not do it consistently in his rookie campaign. Not the type who will blow anyone up in the backfield. Sometimes he looked flat-out sluggish against the run. Decent effort player, with some fight in the trenches.

When a player goes into his second season, it is a big measuring stick in the NFL. This is where a player either starts to show improvement, or he begins heading toward the door.

McNeill has the tools. That much is clear.

The most encouraging thing about McNeill is there was noticeable improvement from the first game of the season to the last.

That is a sign the Lions have real hope when it comes to McNeill headed into next season.