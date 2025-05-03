NFL Analyst Greg Cosell Reviews Detroit Lions Draft
The Detroit Lions put together a seven-player draft class centered around strengthening the trenches.
In adding Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier to the offensive line and Tyleik Williams and Ahmed Hassanein to the defensive line, the Lions added to what is one of the strongest aspects of their team.
NFL Films Senior Producer Greg Cosell evaluated five of the team's seven picks, including Miles Frazier, in an annual piece for the team website. Cosell noted that Frazier is a big and strong athlete who is fundamentally sound in pass protection.
"Big frame with solid mass and thick dense build with good arm length for an offensive guard. Looks the part of an interior offensive lineman," Cosell said. "In pass protection, (he) got out of stance quickly setting his base, balance and body control in position to block. Pass protection snaps in which he showed efficient mirror ability with lateral movement and active hand usage."
Additionally, Cosell said that Williams, the team's first-round pick, has the ability to be a starter at the three-technique position at his best due to his athleticism and tenacity in defending the run.
"At his best, Williams can be an effective 3-technique showing the kind of lateral and gap quickness demanded of that alignment," Cosell said. "But there will be NFL teams that will see him as a 1-technique and 2i defensive tackle with his short stroke power and point of attack strength with heavy hands and powerful grip strength to deconstruct blocks and displace interior offensive linemen."
