All Lions

Lions QB Hendon Hooker Could Be Answer to Saints Problems

Could Saints look to Lions to solve quarterback issue?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) gets set for the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) gets set for the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are already facing a significant dilemma just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network, veteran quarterback Derek Carr is working through a shoulder injury that may require surgery to repair.

With a new head coach and coaching staff, the Saints may be without their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

First-time NFL head coach Kellen Moore, who was the former offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, could turn to the draft or a veteran to fill the significant hole.

A player that has been developing in the Detroit Lions system the past two years could be an affordable option for a team that is dealing with salary cap issues.

Hendon Hooker does not have a significant amount of playing time during the regular season, but could be a young, inexpensive player a new coach wants to mold while building up other parts of the roster.

Hooker explained back in 2023, when talking at the combine about the plethora of players from Tennessee ending up with New Orleans, “Yeah, it’d be cool to join them. Cool pipeline. I have communication with every one of those guys (former college teammates who were on the Saints). I had dinner with Alontae Taylor last week. He came out to California. He was working out, so I had dinner with him, he told me about the things he encounters down in New Orleans.”

Former Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was also listed by Sports Illustrated as a potential suitor for the Saints.

"Bridgewater played exactly three snaps for the Lions, stepping in for Jared Goff for a series in the second quarter of Detroit's 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round," Tom Dierberger writes. "That drive ended with a 61-yard touchdown run by Jameson Williams. Bridgewater is already beloved in the Bayou, as he played for the Saints in 2018 and '19. Why not run it back for one more year?"

The Lions could ask for the Saints fourth-round pick (No. 112) this year in order to part ways with the developing signal-caller.

General manager Brad Holmes could then utilize the additional capital added to package picks to move up back in the second-round to bolster areas of need along the offensive and defensive lines.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News