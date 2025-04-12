Seven Potential QB Replacements for Saints If Derek Carr Misses 2025 NFL Season
The New Orleans Saints' outlook on the 2025 NFL season just got a bit interesting.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could result in surgery, putting his '25 season in jeopardy.
If Carr does indeed miss the entire 2025 season, where do the Saints go from here?
New Orleans currently employs four quarterbacks: Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and Ben DiNucci, and none of the three non-Carr options seem very promising. The Saints lost all seven games that Rattler and Haener started in 2024, and DiNucci joined the team after Carr was ruled out for the year in December.
It's clear the Saints still need to address the quarterback position, and that could happen via trade, free agency or the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 9 pick.
Here are six options New Orleans can consider at quarterback:
Kirk Cousins
Now that it appears Aaron Rodgers is most likely going to end up wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform in 2025, the biggest question on the quarterback carousel is Cousins's future. Currently tabbed as Michael Penix's $40 million backup, Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons' brass that he'd like to start somewhere in 2025.
The Cleveland Browns seemed to be the favorites to land Cousins before they signed veteran Joe Flacco on Friday. So, why not the Saints?
Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill reportedly has spoken to the Minnesota Vikings about signing on for the 2025 season, so it appears he is interested in playing again after watching 2024 from his couch. The Saints signing Tannehill would give them a veteran option under center while also keeping the door open to select a potential franchise quarterback in the 2025 draft.
In 2023—his last professional season—Tannehill threw four touchdowns and seven interceptions while notching a 78.5 passer rating in 10 games (eight starts). He owns a 91.2 passer rating over 11 years with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.
Shedeur Sanders
As mentioned previously, the Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the draft. And it's looking more and more like Sanders might be available at that No. 9 selection.
The consensus No. 2 quarterback prospect behind in this year's draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 13 games last year while playing for his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado. Whether he pans out as the next face of the franchise or ends up as a bust, Sanders's NFL journey should be incredibly entertaining to watch.
Carson Wentz
It's been eight years since Wentz look like the front-runner to win MVP before a torn ACL ended his 2017 season, but he's still a valuable backup these days at age 32. Wentz provided depth behind Patrick Mahomes last season, appearing in three games, before watching the Kansas City Chiefs lose to his previous employer—the Philadelphia Eagles—in Super Bowl LIX.
Wentz likely isn't new coach Kellen Moore's ideal starter in his first year on the sidelines, but he's probably a step up from Rattler and Haener.
Teddy Bridgewater
Hey, Teddy! Hey, Teddy! Bridgewater did it all over the last calendar year, coaching Miami Northwestern High School to a Class 4A state championship in December before signing with the Detroit Lions just two weeks later.
Bridgewater played exactly three snaps for the Lions, stepping in for Jared Goff for a series in the second quarter of Detroit's 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. That drive ended with a 61-yard touchdown run by Jameson Williams.
Bridgewater is already beloved in the Bayou, as he played for the Saints in 2018 and '19. Why not run it back for one more year?
Jaxson Dart
Dart, who starred for Ole Miss the past three seasons, is quickly rising up draft boards. In fact, renowned draft analyst Todd McShay recently projected that Dart—not Sanders—would be the second quarterback off the board later this month.
Like Sanders, Dart would arrive in New Orleans as their new quarterback of the future. His intriguing arm strength and ability to run could pair well with Moore's scheme in New Orleans.
Tyler Shough
Shough, who is entering the NFL draft after starring at Louisville last year, is expected to be a late first-round pick or Day 2 selection. In 12 games last season, Shough threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Cardinals, leading them to a 9-4 record.
According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, Shough has "a lot of buzz" within the walls of New Orleans's facility, and he took a top-30 visit with the Saints on Friday. Reports of Shough's visit occurring on the same day as Carr's injury announcement could be a coincidence ... but then again, maybe it's not.