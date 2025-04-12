Five Defensive Draft Crushes for Lions
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under two weeks from commencing. The Detroit Lions enter the draft following an offseason where their biggest moves were coordinator replacements and a corner swap. Besides those, the Lions stood pat with their unit that earned the top spot in the NFC in the regular season in 2024.
Now, the Lions will look to the NFL Draft to add more talent. Today, the focus will be on defense, taking a look at five defenders that can help take the Lions to the next level.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeiruaku has been a trendy pick for the Lions with their selection at No. 28 overall. That is for good reason, too. The 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 16.5 sacks and 21 TFL for the Eagles last season, and had more multi-sack games (six) than games without a sack (four).
The strength of competition for the Eagles was great, too. Boston College played 10 Power Four opponents in 2024, where 13.5 of Ezeiruaku’s sacks came from. He graded out at No. 17 among EDGE defenders in the country in 2024.
The Lions are widely expected to select an EDGE rusher in the first round of the draft, and the player ranked No. 15 on the PFF Big Board would be a dream come true. The lack of EDGE pressure in 2024 following Aidan Hutchinson’s injury was widely apparent, and the Za’Darius Smith experiment proved the Lions could afford one more EDGE rusher.
A trio of Ezeiruaku, Marcus Davenport, and Hutchinson would be keeping opposing offensive coordinators up all night in 2025. The biggest concern for Ezeiruaku is the lack of a bull-rush and concerns surrounding his explosiveness and power. However, even that is offset by the youth that Ezeiruaku brings. The 21-year-old has time to develop and an ample amount of skills in the meantime.
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Harmon had a breakout season with the Oregon Ducks in 2025, recording 45 tackles, 11 TFLs, and five sacks. He also was graded No. 22 among all defensive interior players in the country by PFF, while playing some of the best competition in the country.
While it may be a surprise to see the Lions go with a defensive interior player in the first round, the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell strategy is built on taking the best player available. The Lions have noted interest in Harmon, bringing in the prospect on an official top-30 visit recently.
Additionally, Alim McNeill is not expected to be back at the beginning of the 2025 season. Giving Levi Onwuzurike another interior player with high pass-rush upside, like Harmon, would pay dividends in the long run.
It is worth noting that a first-round selection of Harmon would indicate that the Lions may be giving up on a player such as Brodric Martin, a 2023 third-round selection. With DJ Reader and Roy Lopez also in the room, things could get crowded quick.
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Revel was one of the most dynamic corners in the country for the Pirates in 2023, but an injury robbed him of most of the 2024 season. That said, he still posted two interceptions in his three 2024 games, on top of 13 pass breakups and one interception in 2023.
As a result, Revel is a player that some cite as a first-rounder, but others have slipping into the second round due to injury and competition concerns. If Revel does indeed slide back or the Lions trade out of the first round, he could be an ideal candidate.
He has the ideal size (6-foot-3) among corners. Ennis Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold are expected to take a step up in 2025 alongside D.J. Reed. However, adding another corner to the group, especially one as talented and lengthy as Revel, could be the best long-term move for Detroit.
If Revel was fully healthy in 2024, he likely would slot in the top 15 picks (if not be a top-10 selection). If Detroit can swindle him in the second, it can laugh all the way to the bank.
Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Reed was one of the best safeties in the country last season. He recorded 98 tackles, seven TFLs, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions during the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Despite this, his draft stock fluctuates. PFF does not have a mark for Reed, while ESPN ranks him at No. 87 overall and The Athletic’s “The Beast” has him going in the fourth or fifth round.
He is viewed as a developmental prospect, with his coverage skills and tackling being viewed as areas that need improvement. However, with high physical marks and a good football IQ, Reed could carve a great role with the Lions.
The safety spot is a potential need for Detroit, too. While the staff intends to extend Kerby Joseph, nothing is inked quite yet. Reed could certainly learn coverage and ball-hawking from a player as proficient as Joseph.
The Lions have also expressed interest in the Penn State product. He was a local visit that did not count towards the Lions’ 30 allotted formal visits. The Lions have a good record with their mid-round Big Ten safeties, too. Just ask Joseph.
Shaun Dolac, LB, Buffalo
Dolac was arguably the best linebacker in the country, stat-wise, last season. One hundred-and-sixty-eight tackles, 19 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions could be called a successful career for some players. Dolac did that in a single season while being named first-team All-American and being graded the No. 3 linebacker by PFF.
However, for all his accolades, he has just as many concerns. A lack of size, his older age, a lack of good competition and athleticism lead to questions on how draftable the linebacker is. Add in that Dolac missed eight games for Buffalo in 2023, and it has the scouts nervous.
A late-round flyer by the Lions would be an excellent move here. The Lions have not shown an aversion to smaller size in the linebackers room, as evidenced by both Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez checking in at under 6-foot-1.
Looking around the room, Alex Anzalone is in the final season of his contract. Additionally, there are questions on how the recently-extended Barnes will perform off of his MCL and PCL tear in 2024. Rodriguez tore his ACL in November, too.
Speaking of Barnes, Dolac’s measurables and testing results are comparable to the Purdue product's pre-draft numbers. Everything seemed to turn out alright for Barnes when he was taken in the fourth round in 2021.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.