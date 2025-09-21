How Lions Currently Feel About Play of Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions remain confident cornerback Terrion Arnold is putting in the work to steadily improve.
Through two games, opponents are testing the second-year defensive back with positive results. He has allowed a 149.3 passer rating, allowing 10 receptions on 15 targets for a total of 175 yards and a touchdown.
He missed the second half of the opener against the Green Bay Packers due to a groin injury.
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice on Saturday about Arnold's early struggles in coverage to start the 2025 season.
"I feel great about (Terrion Arnold) T.A. Look, T.A. is, here’s what I love, listen, he goes to work and he does not lack confidence. He acknowledges like, ‘Hey man, I can be better and I will be better.’ And he goes out there and works at it in practice and he will. It’s like anybody else, any other player at any other position," Campbell said. "It just happens to be those guys get on an island a lot. It’s like your quarterback, right.
"Everybody sees it, but there’s plenty of things that go on that not everybody sees where we need guys to be better. And you just continue to work at it in practice and they do get better. So, I’m not worried about T.A.”
Speaking to reporters, the former first-round pick explained how he has evaluted his play.
"I don't grade myself based on, how does it look?" Arnold said. "When I sit down there with my coach and analyze the tape and really break it down, put yourself in coverages and think about how you could've won your one-on-one, that's how I grade it."
Arnold and D.J. Reed both acknowledge the coverage must improve, especially when the team heads out on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens.
"I was even talking to him (Reed), getting used to playing with each other. And then when we go out there and make mistakes, our coach reiterates it, you have to go out there as a DB and make your opponent beat you," said Arnold. "In the NFL, it's a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, a lot of stacks, a lot of eye candy just to try to get you off your game. And when you really break down the tape, a lot of times we were getting beat by alignment or just communication."