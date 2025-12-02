Does Amon-Ra St. Brown Still Have Chance to Play Against Cowboys?

The Detroit Lions may still have their top wide receiver available against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Speaking prior to practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell indicated the fifth-year wideout is doing better, but would not see the practice field later in the day.

He's better. That's the best way to say it," said Campbell. "But, I don't see him practicing today, you know? But, he is better, you know? So I know this, if he can play, he'll play. You know, that's the best way to say it."

Detroit could again turn to Jameson Williams to lead the offense.

Against the Packers, the speedy wideout was able to showcase his improved route-running and ability to secure yards after the catch.

Detroit's coaching staff praised the former first-round pick for stepping up when needed. Williams indicated this week he is not out to prove anybody right or wrong, but is only seeking to make plays to help the Lions win games.

“I think it’s great, I think he stepped up last week," said offensive coordinator John Morton. "I mean, the quarterback made some great throws. I think he was hitting 15 completions in a row at one time. He did a great job. That’s what he’s supposed to do. We put him in the right spot, quarterback made the throw. He’s a weapon, just like (Lions running back Jahmyr) Gibbs is. When you’ve got some guys that are weapons, it’s kind of cool.

"But, it was great to see that he did that. He’s had a few games now that he’s stepped up. So, I love it. And as a receiver, as any player, you build confidence like that, let’s go. That’s kind of cool. But some other guys are going to have to step up because we’re limited. We’re limited in a way.”

Reaction to season-ending shoulder injury of Terrion Arnold

Campbell was also asked if he chalks up Arnold’s injury up to his style of play or bad luck.

“Yeah, it’s been frustrating. I know it’s frustrating for him," said Campbell. "But no, it just feels like one of those years. I mean I wouldn’t say there’s anything out of the norm. He did, he got off to a really good start in camp and then the bug hit him and then it just kind of was one thing to another. But yeah, I don’t, it’s just one of those years. It’s a tough year for him.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI